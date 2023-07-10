Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
-
Monday, 10 July, Armenia. The NSC is investigating Telegram channels claiming to sell US visas and European passports
● Azerbaijan has blocked Nagorno-Karabakh’s only gas pipeline. Fuel reserves are almost depleted, and gas stations will soon have to stop operating.
● Nikol Pashinyan met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Batumi, and watched the England-Spain U21 European Championship final match with him.
● France has a new ambassador to Armenia. Olivier Decottignies will take up the position on July 21.
● The Golden Apricot International Film Festival has opened in Yerevan. A special guest this year is the Japanese director and actor Takeshi Kitano.
● Armenian lavash came 9th in TasteAtlas’ international bread rankings. Matnakash was judged to be 62nd best, while zhengyalov khats came in 67th place.
● The NSC of Armenia is investigating Telegram channels claiming to sell US visas and European passports. One of them promised a Spanish or German passport for $11,000 and a British passport for $12,000. The seller required a 50% deposit in cryptocurrency and all personal details.
-
Monday, 10 July, Azerbaijan. “Baku feels that Iran has a serious intention to normalise relations" - Foreign Minister
● “Azerbaijan feels that Iran has a serious intention to normalise relations and will take adequate steps in response. The investigation into the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is nearing completion, and we expect the perpetrators to be punished seriously,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
● Under an agreement imposed on Saturday, citizens of Azerbaijan and the UAE now have mutual visa-free travel.
● The traditional summer fair ‘From Village to City’ was held in Baku over the weekend.
-
Monday, 10 July, Georgia. Two people involved in the disruption of the Tbilisi Pride Fest detained
● Queer activists have organised an “exhibition” outside parliament in Tbilisi, to display the items burned and destroyed by homophobic groups on Saturday during Pride. “What happened on July 8 is a coordinated action with two authors – the radicals from the pro-Kremlin Alt-Info movement, and the Georgian Interior Ministry,” the activists believe.
● The Interior Ministry has confirmed that two people were detained during the violence and vandalism on Saturday that led to the festival cancelling events because of the security risk.
● Mikheil Saakashvili: “I do not want any position, but I am open to relations with all the social forces. Ukraine and Zelensky will not leave me.”
● In Rustavi a man arrested on charges of abusing his 9-year-old stepson has been released. No preventative measures or restrictions have been implemented.
-
