Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, live
-
Monday, June 26, Azerbaijan. 32 days of arrest for activist Giyas Ibragimov for the FB post, he went on a dry hunger strike
● The 105th anniversary of the formation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. And tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated. Because of this, holidays have been announced in the country until the end of the week. The first working day after the holidays is July 3rd.
● The court increased to 32 days the punishment for activist Giyas Ibragimov, who went on a dry hunger strike. He is accused of “distributing prohibited information on the Internet.” Ibragimov was detained after he used obscene words on Facebook against the authorities and demanded justice for the residents of the village of Soyudlu, Gadabay region, who were leading an environmental protest. Read here about the protest
● Azerbaijan temporarily opened passage through the checkpoint on the Lachin road for humanitarian purposes – presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev.
● Today, another round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace treaty between the two countries starts in Washington.
● “The rejection of Azerbaijan’s proposals to help the residents of [the unrecognized NKR] indicates that the Armenian side is using this issue for its own purposes,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
● Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli, detained in Iran on charges of espionage, spoke with his family members by phone. He said that he had been tried three times and that he would be sentenced in the near future. “However, not a single fact related to his espionage was revealed either in court or during the investigation,” said Dilyara Askerova, Safarli’s mother.
● Another 15 families – 53 internally displaced persons who left their homes during the first Karabakh war returned to the city of Lachin.
● According to official statistics, in 2022, 528 men and 274 women over 60 divorced in Azerbaijan.
-
The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, 19-23 June, 2023