Monday, September 18, Azerbaijan. Both roads to Karabakh are used: via Aghdam on the Azerbaijani side and via Lachin on the Armenian side
● This morning, for the first time after many months of dispute, both roads into Karabakh are operational. One International Committee of the Red Cross lorry each carrying humanitarian supplies for the local Armenian community travelled today towards Khankendi (Stepanakert) and from Aghdam (on the Azerbaijani side), and through the Azerbaijani crossing point of Lachin on the Armenian side. The roads were opened after the ICRC agreed a proposal to this effect with Baku and the Armenian community in Karabakh.
● “The main obstacle to the peace process is that Armenia continues to financially and politico-military support the illegal regime on the territory of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev told Russia’s TASS.
● “Planted mines are hindering the search for missing persons,” said Habib Mikayilli, a spokesman for the Azerbaijani presidential administration.
Some 3,900 Azerbaijani citizens are reported missing. Of them, six went missing in the second Karabakh war.
● The Girkan forests, located in southern Azerbaijan, are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
It is the first natural area of the country to be included in this list.