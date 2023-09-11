Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
Monday, September 11, Azerbaijan. A lorry with food sent by Russia for the Armenian population of Karabakh is still standing in Barda
● A lorry with food sent by Russia for the Armenian population of Karabakh is still standing in Barda. Two lorries with flour from Baku are also parked on the Aghdam-Askeran road. Azerbaijan’s State TV explained the delay in the passage of the Russian lorry by ICRC pressure on the Russian Red Cross Society.
● Aliyev and Erdogan had a phone call. The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the situation in the region, the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the latest developments in Karabakh.
● Today, 24 more IDP families left Baku for permanent residence in Fizuli. Thus, 441 people have returned to their hometown since the beginning of resettlement in Fizuli.
● Azerbaijani serviceman blown up on a mine in Agdam district. Hayam Eminov was given medical assistance, no threat to life.
“Baku calls for open condemnation of Yerevan’s deliberate actions.” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Secretary Ayhan Hajizadeh wrote this on social networks, commenting on the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman in a mine explosion.
● Representative of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Ahadi, who is on a visit to Baku, called rumours that Tehran is pulling troops to the border with Azerbaijan unfounded.
● Kyrgyzstan will provide Azerbaijan with 17 hectares of land on Lake Issyk-Kul. A 5-star hotel will be built on this territory.
Bishkek will build a road to the resort and exempt the hotel from taxes for 10 years, while Baku will build the complex in three years and employ 70 per cent of workers from among local residents. The lease term will be 49 years with the right to extend.
Monday, September 11, Armenia. Pashinyan spoke with over 30 Western leaders and expressed willingness to discuss matters with the Azerbaijani president
● The Turkish President will discuss with Nikol Pashinyan today the situation in Karabakh, in particular the past elections of the head of the unrecognised NKR. Erdogan himself stated this, noting that “wrong steps are being taken, which cannot be tolerated”.
● During Sunday, the Armenian prime minister spoke by phone with at least 30 Western leaders and heads of neighbouring countries, saying he was ready to hold discussions with the Azerbaijani president.
● “Statements by Armenian officials that Russia has ‘surrendered’ Karabakh to Azerbaijan do not correspond to reality,” the Russian foreign minister said. Sergey Lavrov said Armenia’s prime minister “signed a document according to which the then Nagorno-Karabakh region was part of Azerbaijan.”
● Washington has called for the simultaneous opening of the Lachin corridor and the Agdam road to deliver supplies for the Armenian community in Karabakh.
● Moscow is considering supplying 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and from there to Iran and other countries – Russian energy minister.
● European record holder Robert Emiyan Cup was held in Artashat. Among the prize winners were representatives of Uzbekistan (gold), France (silver) and Greece (bronze).
Monday, September 11, Georgia. The scandal surrounding the Prime Minister and the threat of impeachment
● The scandal around the Prime Minister continues. A journalistic investigation revealed that he uses charter flights for his private trips. The ruling party assures that these flights were not paid for by the budget, but by Irakli Garibashvili himself. In this case, journalists insist, the Prime Minister should explain where he gets such incredibly huge money from. The opposition intends to launch impeachment proceedings against the PM. Read more here
● Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has accused oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is seen as Georgia’s shadow ruler, of “questioning the country’s European future”.
● The new political alliance that the Girchi More Freedom and Droa parties have set up ahead of parliamentary elections will receive funding from many pro-Western businessmen. “It will certainly be precisely a group of businessmen, not just one,” emphasised Droa party leader Elene Khoshtaria.
● On the 39th day after the disaster, rescuers found another body in the mountain resort of Shovi, which was hit by a huge landslide. Thirty-two people died in the disaster, they are still searching for one child.
● Work continues to eliminate the consequences of flooding in the Lanchkhut district in western Georgia. 200 people have been evacuated from villages, more than 30 families are expected to be relocated.
