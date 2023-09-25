Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, September 25, Georgia. President urged to cancel 'pro-Russian decision' of National Bank
● The President called for the cancellation of the “pro-Russian decision” of the National Bank, which changed the regulations and no longer restricts Georgian citizens, who have fallen under sanctions, from using their bank accounts. “Turning Georgia into a possible ‘black hole’ is in the interests of only one country – Russia, and directly contradicts the interests of our state and our Euro-Atlantic path” – Salome Zurabishvili said.
● Members of the opposition United National Movement Nika Melia, Bacho Dolidze and Zviad Kuprava have been released, they were arrested when they protested against an attack on an opposition MP in Tbilisi’s Gldani neighbourhood. Their trial has been postponed until 23 October. The opposition members were accused of attacking police officers, Nika Melia (pictured) called the situation a “planned mass raid for political reasons”.
● Kutaisi International Airport received its one millionth passenger.
Monday, September 25, Azerbaijan. Today Turkish President together with Ilham Aliyev goes to Nakhchivan
● Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan today. In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, together with President Ilham Aliyev, he will attend the laying of the foundation stone for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and the opening of the modernised Nakhchivan Military Complex. The two heads of state are also expected to discuss Ankara’s proposal for a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
● As of this morning, about 3,000 citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh Karabakh have left for Armenia.
● Khankendi (Stepanakert) is separated from the energy system of Armenia and connected to the energy system of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani presidential administration said. The city is supplied with electricity from a Shusha substation, which was opened in 2021. For this purpose, Azerenerji started installingof additional high-voltage poles and working on connection with the Khankendi line on 19 September.
● The surrender of weapons by members of armed Armenian formations under the control of Russian peacekeepers continues in Karabakh. More than 1,200 small arms and MANPADS, about 130,000 ammunition have already been surrendered, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
● Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will meet in Brussels on 26 September.
Monday, September 25, Armenia. Already 2,906 Karabakh Armenians have entered Armenia
● Reception of displaced Karabakh residents from NK to Armenia has started. Already Already 2,906 Karabakhi Armenians have entered Armenia as of 06:00. They are being provided with medical care, food, and some are being provided with housing.
● France is now very vigilant about Armenia’s territorial integrity and will support the Armenian people in accordance with international law – Emanuel Macron in an interview with TF1 and France 2
● Armenia is not facing a partner for peace, but a country that openly states: “Truth is on the side of force” – Armenian Foreign Minister on Russia.
● Opposition supporters have already blocked the streets in the centre of Yerevan since early morning. They intend to hold disobedience actions all day. “Pashinyan’s impeachment process should be preceded by a popular uprising,” said opposition leader Andranik Tevanyan.
● Eight people from the “Liberation Movement of Armenian Crusaders” have been detained on suspicion of organising a coup d’état and usurping power, the Armenian National Security Service said. A criminal case has been opened against them, and as a result of a search in their homes, weapons, ammunition and denunciatory records were found.
● A memorial liturgy “for the repose of the souls of those killed as a result of large-scale hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh” was held today in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
● Pashinyan and Aliyev to meet in Granada on 5 October – Press Service of the Armenian Security Council
● A fashion show dedicated to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh was held in Milan’s Palazzo Visconti. Thus, the Armenian community of Italy showed the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on 19 September, as a result of which only according to official data 15 children were killed.
