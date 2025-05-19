Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, May 19, Georgia. "End the repression and begin an inclusive dialogue with the opposition and civil society" – EU recommendations
● EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson Anita Hipper: “EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski enjoys our full confidence and support. His statements accurately reflect the current state of the alliance with Georgia. The ruling Georgian Dream party continues to spread blatant disinformation and hostile attacks against EU ambassadors and European values. By applying for EU membership in 2022, Georgia agreed to close scrutiny of all reforms and political developments. This is how the EU works with all candidate countries. Our message to the Georgian authorities is clear and consistent: repression must stop, including violence against peaceful protesters. Those responsible must be held accountable, and the new repressive laws must be repealed. The government of Georgia knows what it must do to continue on the path to EU integration, which the Georgian people aspire to. To resolve the current political crisis, inclusive dialogue with the opposition and civil society is essential.”
● A US State Department representative commented for the first time on the letter that Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the Georgian Dream party sent to US President Donald Trump last week. In response to a query from Formula TV, it was stated: “Washington has clearly outlined the steps the Georgian government must take to show it is serious about improving relations with the United States. I would like to note that we will be pleased to welcome the largest Georgian business delegation in Washington this week.” The representative also said they would not publicly comment on diplomatic contacts. Here is Kobakhidze’s letter, and here is its analysis by a Georgian expert.
● The UK House of Commons has demanded the government impose sanctions on oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, considered the “shadow ruler” of Georgia, and on high-ranking officials from his circle. UK Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty responded: “We have imposed sanctions on a number of individuals responsible for recent repressive actions and corruption, and we are closely monitoring the situation. I am deeply concerned about developments in Georgia, and I have made this clear to representatives of Georgian Dream. We have suspended broader cooperation with Georgia, which is regrettable, as we had a positive and important relationship. If the country’s leaders steer it away from the Euro-Atlantic path, they must face the consequences.”
● March under the slogan “We see everything” took place on Sunday in Tbilisi as part of the ongoing large-scale, months-long pro-European protests. Participants walked in a column across the city and held a rally outside the buildings of the Special Investigative Service and the State Security Service. “Over the past few months, more than 300 citizens of Georgia have been beaten, tortured, and imprisoned for their desire for freedom, development, and a better future. The police, the Special Investigative Service, and the state security agencies are accomplices in a special operation aimed at stripping Georgia of its independence. Their goal is to empty and weaken the country. Our goal is to strengthen and develop it. Our main demands remain unchanged: the resignation of the illegitimate government and freedom for the regime’s prisoners,” the statement addressed to the country’s citizens said.
● “The Georgian Dream regime claims to defend traditional values, yet every day they remain in power brings more insecurity, more poverty, and further robbery of the people,” said Paata Manjgaladze, one of the leaders of the opposition party Strategy Aghmashenebeli. “Due to the regime’s policies, more than a million citizens have left the country, and every day in Georgia more people die than are born,” Manjgaladze added.
● The co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, announced that he had appealed to the new Syrian foreign minister with a request to reverse the Assad regime’s mistaken decision and recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as sovereign territories of Georgia. “This simple step would be a demonstration of strength and commitment to Syria’s new path,” Wilson wrote on X. In 2018, Syria recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent countries, following Russia, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Venezuela. The rest of the world, including the official position of the UN, considers them part of Georgia and occupied by Russia.
● Georgian Dream’s presidential representative Mikheil Kavelashvili participated in the inauguration of the new Pope Leo XIV together with world leaders in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, according to information posted on his Facebook page.
● “In these difficult and contradictory times, your support in defending true values, your determination and resilience, will be of immense importance to the whole world,” reads a letter from Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia, congratulating Leo XIV on his election as Pope.
● In Georgia, the Day of Family Sanctity was celebrated – a holiday proposed several years ago by the Georgian Orthodox Church to be observed on May 17. Many believe this was intended to overshadow the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, which is marked globally on the same date. Tens of thousands took part in a religious procession in Tbilisi. Media outlets reported that buses were arranged to transport residents from various regions to the capital and back. Independent media also noted that employees of organizations and institutions funded by the state budget were reportedly required to participate.
- * In Georgia’s recent history, this date has taken on special significance. May 17 has effectively become a symbol of the clash between the liberal and homophobic segments of society. Here’s a look at the clashes and scandals from previous years – and an explanation of the context
-
Monday, May 19, Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani delegation at the “Dialogue Forum” in Tehran
● The high-profile criminal investigation against seven journalists arrested in the case against AbzasMedia has been completed, including the outlet’s director and editor-in-chief. They are all charged with smuggling and other serious crimes and face up to 12 years in prison. All deny the accusations and claim they are being persecuted for publishing critical material about the authorities. The journalists’ lawyers appealed the decision to close the investigation, arguing that key circumstances were not examined.
- * The lawyers requested the removal of testimony by AbzasMedia coordinator Mahammad Kekalov, who was also arrested but later retracted his statements. They also demanded that the identity of a plainclothes man seen in the search footage of the AbzasMedia office be established, as his name is not listed in the official record. The defendants suspect this man may have planted €40,000 on top of a cabinet in the hallway while others were in the room. This money became one of the main pieces of evidence in the smuggling case, but the journalists insist it doesn’t belong to them and was planted. In total, the lawyers submitted about 20 motions to the court—all were rejected. A verdict is expected at the next court hearing on May 20.
- * The arrests in the AbzasMedia case began on November 20, 2023, when the outlet’s director Ulvi Hasanli and coordinator Mahammad Kekalov were detained. Two days later, editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgizi was arrested upon disembarking from a plane. Journalists Nargiz Absalamova, Hafiz Babaly, and Elnara Gasimova were later detained. In May 2024, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Farid Mehralizade was also arrested as part of the same case.
● The court rejected the appeal of well-known journalist Ulviyya Ali (Guliyeva), who was arrested in the “MeydanTV case.” She had requested house arrest during the investigation due to health issues. Ulviyya is charged with group-organized smuggling. She denies the charges and says the arrest is tied to her journalism. Her lawyer said she refused to testify. Ulviyya Ali is the 11th journalist arrested in the MeydanTV case.
- * Over the past 18 months, more than 30 journalists and activists in Azerbaijan have been arrested in group cases on smuggling charges. They all reject the accusations and describe the arrests as politically motivated. International organizations and many Western leaders have called on the government to release them.
● “Azerbaijan and Iran must continue and deepen their economic cooperation—bilaterally, within the 3+3 format, and through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The two countries share a common history, and we must not allow foreign powers to interfere in the region or play geopolitical games. We ourselves must think about our well-being and development,” said presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, speaking at the “Dialogue Forum” in Tehran.
● “Azerbaijan has managed to liberate its lands occupied by Armenia, and favorable conditions have now been created to sign a peace agreement between the two countries,” Hajiyev said at the forum. “We recognize that a constitution is a domestic matter, as long as it poses no threat to another country. But Armenia’s constitution still contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and that clause must be removed,” pro-government outlet Report quoted him as saying. According to the outlet, Hajiyev also stated that “Baku opposes the presence of foreign military forces in the region, believing they pursue their own interests here.”
● EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas: “The European Union expects the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be signed soon. The two countries are very close to this, and it is in everyone’s interest.” Kallas made the remark to journalists before the start of the European Political Community summit.
● “An anti-Azerbaijani provocation was prevented during the Eurovision 2025 semi-final. At Baku’s request, the staging of Armenia’s performance was altered,” reports pro-government outlet Caliber. In the original version of the Armenian act, two large structures appeared on stage: one resembling the outline of Armenia’s map, the other the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts that were recaptured in the second Karabakh war. During the performance, these structures “merged,” and the Armenian singer climbed atop them in an emotional display of “victory.” Following Azerbaijan’s intervention, the controversial props were removed, and the Armenian performer’s “armored” costume was modified, the outlet says.
● Milli Majlis speaker Sahiba Gafarova attended the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV. During the meeting, she conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulations on his election as Pope and wished him success.
-
Monday, May 19, Armenia. “Iran will not allow enemies to undermine its strategic relationship with Armenia,” - secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
● In Armenia, there was widespread outrage over a remark made by a host on Israel’s public television during the broadcast of the Eurovision 2025 contest. After the performance by Armenia’s representative, singer PARG, the host said, “I can’t believe we gave these guys a neighborhood in Jerusalem.” The comment has been condemned as racist, with many noting that the Armenian presence in Jerusalem dates back over 1,700 years. Armenia’s public broadcaster demanded an explanation for the on-air incident, stating that “it was perceived as an insult by Armenia.” Israel’s public broadcasting corporation has since apologized for the remark.
● “Iran will not allow enemies to undermine its strategic relationship with Armenia,” said Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart. The two discussed the need for full implementation of bilateral projects, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
● “There are unresolved issues with Armenia. Baku demands changes to its Constitution to remove the clause that threatens Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Only then can a long-term peace be legally formalized,” said Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with Iran’s Tasnim agency.
● President Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his enthronement. Footage from the ceremony was shared by the Armenian president’s press service. Deputy foreign minister Vaagn Kostanyan accompanied the president on the trip to the Vatican.
● Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II consecrated and officially opened the first Armenian church in Minsk — the Church of Gregory the Illuminator. Construction began in 2022.
● Armenia’s national football team has a new player from Argentina. Coach John van’t Schip has called up 23-year-old midfielder Tomás Adoryán from Argentina’s Banfield football club.
● Armenia held “Museum Night”: on Sunday, all museums remained open until midnight with free admission.
-
