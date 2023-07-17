Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, 17 July, Armenia. Moscow is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement
● Armenia celebrated the Armenian holiday of Vardavar – the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord. On this day, it is customary to pour water on each other.
● A commemorative plaque of the founder of Armenian cinematography, director of “Hayfilm” Daniel Dznuni was unveiled on Yerevan’s Alley of Stars near the “Moskva” cinema as part of the “Golden Apricot” film festival.
● The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, guarantees for the security of the people, issues of prisoners and missing persons: the topics of the trilateral meeting of Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev.
● Moscow is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in the near future and is concerned about the negative development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that it is necessary to immediately start preparing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, based on previously reached agreements.
● Sepuh-1 cars produced in Armenia are already undergoing state registration, Vahan Kerobyan, head of the Ministry of Economy, said on social networks.
● The Hayakwe initiative has already collected half of the signatures required to criminalize the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh. Coordinator Avetik Chalabyan said at a briefing that they were supported by 25,000 people, of which almost 15,000 were in the capital.
Monday, 17 July, Azerbaijan. Aliyev-Pashinyan-Michel discussed humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians
● According to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians along the Barda-Agdam-Khankendi (Stepanakert) road was discussed at the recent Brussels talks between Aliyev and Pashinyan, which Michel mediated.
● Baku has responded to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the situation around the part of Karabakh where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. “It is unacceptable for the Russian Foreign Ministry to interpret and put conditions on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty when you consider that the Prime Minister of Armenia, which has occupied our territories for almost 30 years, recognises Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry said.
● “Illegal Armenian armed formations are using radio interference to disrupt the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft travelling through Azerbaijani airspace,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said. The ministry noted that the flights on AZAL Airlines Zangilan-Fizuli and Fizuli-Baku have been affected.
● The volume of water discharged into the Kura River from the Mingachevir reservoir has been increased by 80 cubic metres per second. The situation is expected to stabilise in the coming days, the AR State Water Resources Agency said.
Lower water levels in the lower reaches of the Kura River have been associated with shallowing of inland rivers of Azerbaijan.
● “Azerbaijan’s legislative permission in exceptional cases to allow marriages between minors has a negative effect on the country’s demographics,” claims Bahar Muradova, the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children.
According to her, marriage between persons under 18, even in exceptional cases, should be stopped.
Monday, 17 July, Georgia. "Polish doctor tried to take out a sample from Saakashvili by hiding it in his shoes" - Minister of Justice
● Georgian director, screenwriter, and actress Nino Kirtadze (pictured) has announced that she is ending her work with the Film Centre of Georgia and will no longer be representing the country for the Eurimages European Cinema Support Fund. She has cited the Ministry of Culture’s growing influence over the film centre as reasoning.
Filmmakers have been accusing the Ministry of Culture of trying to take control of the arts and have demanded a halt to the reorganisation.
● Leader of the European Georgia party Giga Bokeria: “If we had a normal government, we would be at the forefront of NATO membership right now. Instead, we are moving away from the civilised world.”
● The penitentiary service has claimed that one of the Polish doctors who came to see imprisoned former President Saakashvili tried to take out a sample by hiding it in his shoes. They have published a video showing the man taking something wrapped in a napkin out of his shoe. “The Polish doctor himself confirmed this fact. We urge everyone to refrain from provocative statements and attempts to deceive the public,” Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said.
● Four people have been detained for attempted “bride kidnapping” in Ponichala, a suburb of Tbilisi. Among those arrested was the man planning to kidnap his underage cousin, as well as three individuals who had agreed to assist him.
