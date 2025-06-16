Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: latest news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
-
Monday, June 16, Georgia. Sociologist: “Strong opposition mood in Georgia. Victory possible if candidates are united"
● Today marks 200 days of continuous pro-European protests in Georgia. Last night, hundreds once again blocked Rustaveli Avenue near parliament in Tbilisi under the slogan “The people decide.” Their demands remain the same: to bring the country back on the path to EU integration, hold new parliamentary elections to legally change the government, and release those detained during the protests.
● A major rally was also held again in Batumi, in front of the Constitutional Court, with the same demands.
● A protest took place in Telavi, Kakheti, in support of 21-year-old activist Mate Davidze, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer during pro-European protests. He denies the charge and says it’s politically motivated. Protesters marched under the slogan “Let’s seek light in the darkness.” Mate’s aunt, sister, and grandmother addressed the crowd: “We love you, Mate. You’ll be with us soon—just like all prisoners of conscience.”
● A large march is planned across Tbilisi and other cities on June 19 in support of independent media. “By protecting media, we protect freedom,” says the organizing group, Observers.
● Activist Albi Kordzaia has been released after serving a 10-day sentence for “insulting” ruling party MP Tea Tsulukiani. He was detained after protesting outside her home following her controversial remark that national hero Giorgi Antsukhelidze “was senselessly sacrificed for someone’s PR.”
● “Opposition sentiment in Georgia—especially in Tbilisi—is very strong. Overall, opposition support is at 66%, and Georgian Dream’s is around 25%,” said sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili, citing ISSA polling. He warned that unless opposition parties unite ahead of municipal elections in October—agreeing on a joint mayoral and majoritarian candidate—they risk losing even in Tbilisi.
● French journalist and photographer Marilys Vignoles was denied entry to Georgia without explanation. “I visited Georgia twice—before and after the rigged elections—and openly supported the people’s fight for freedom. I’ve hired a lawyer to appeal the ban and have launched a new project to tell the stories of Georgians living in exile,” she wrote.
● Estonia’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the arrest of another opposition leader, Nika Gvaramia of the Coalition for Change. “The EU must act immediately,” the statement said.
● Eter Liparteliani became the first Georgian woman to win a judo world championship. Competing in the 57kg category, she won all five matches, including a final bout against Japan’s Momo Tamaoki.
● Renowned Georgian plastic surgeon Zura Kekelia was arrested in Vienna, accused of running an unlicensed home clinic. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Austrian media report that a woman developed sepsis following a chin augmentation performed in unsanitary conditions, with photos showing procedures carried out in his apartment.
-
Monday, June 16, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan opened its land border to evacuate hundreds of foreigners from Iran
● Citizens of Portugal, the Philippines, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and other countries – including embassy staff – were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the “Astara” land checkpoint, according to the pro-government outlet Report (pictured below). This was an exception, as all of the country’s land borders have remained closed since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After completing customs procedures, the evacuees were transported by bus to the airport in Baku.
● Fourteen Russian scientists who had participated in a Russia-Iran conference under the BRICS framework (which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia) were also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Interfax reported. It had previously been reported that a large group of Russian citizens had been evacuated via Azerbaijan, including those working in Iran’s oil sector and their families, as well as Russian artists on tour — among them the entire Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra.
● “It is impossible for any country to use Azerbaijani territory against a third country, including neighboring and friendly Iran,” said foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. A statement from Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry expressed concern about the situation around nuclear facilities following Israel’s operation on Iranian territory.
● Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev criticized Armenia’s proposed regional transit project “Crossroads” and compared it to the “Middle Corridor” project supported by Azerbaijan. That includes the “Zangezur corridor” — a potential land route that could connect Azerbaijan to its exclave, Nakhchivan, via Armenian territory. Yerevan insists it will control the segment on its territory, while Azerbaijan believes the route should be fully extraterritorial.
Speaking at the GLOBSEC–2025 forum in Prague, Hajiyev said: “This is not a beauty contest between corridors. We are investing in infrastructure that serves the interests not only of Azerbaijan but also of European business. If the EU is ready to join the process — great. Regardless of the EU’s position, we will continue working with regional countries. As for Armenia’s initiative and attempt to portray itself as part of a ‘transport crossroads’ — it’s too little, too late. Azerbaijani territories were under Armenian occupation for decades; the conflict is now resolved. But for corridors to function fully, one key condition is required — security and stability. Armenia can be part of regional infrastructure and transport discussions. But we have expectations. Armenia blockaded Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region for 30 years. Now we expect real steps toward openness from Armenia. I know our Armenian colleagues are irritated by the word ‘corridor.’ Call it whatever you want — ‘route,’ if you prefer. But the first step must be a reliable transport connection with Nakhchivan. Once that link is created, it will open new opportunities for Armenia itself. We want to see Armenia become part of the regional logistics and transport system.”
● Journalist Ulviyya Ali, arrested in the “Meydan TV case,” says investigators responded to her report of abuse only 23 days after she reported it. “On May 7, I was physically assaulted by three officers from the Baku city police department for refusing to provide passwords to my computer and phones. They also threatened me with rape. My lawyers and family immediately filed complaints with relevant agencies and the ombudsman, requesting a medical examination. But an investigator and expert only came on May 29. There were no conditions for an MRI or CT scan. The expert simply wrote down my words in a notebook and left,” Ulviyya wrote from the detention center. She added that she saw the founder of “Yoldash Media,” Ahmed Mammadli, in the corridor of the detention center — he had been arrested the same day and also reported abuse. “His face was swollen. This means the forensic examination was deliberately delayed so that visible injuries would disappear. All this reflects systematic human rights violations,” she wrote.
● Azerbaijan marked National Salvation Day. Here is the context. Thirty-two years ago, national leader Heydar Aliyev (father of the current president) returned to power, becoming Azerbaijan’s first president. On June 15, 1993, he announced a new strategy for the country’s statehood. “Heydar Aliyev saved the Azerbaijani people, the state, and the nation from disintegration and preserved its independence and sovereignty \[…] Under the leadership of president and supreme commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army has fulfilled the great leader’s legacy by liberating historically Azerbaijani lands that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years and implementing UN resolutions,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
● On June 15, Azerbaijani airline AZAL launched its first direct flight from Baku to Turkey’s new international airport in Cukurova, located between the cities of Adana and Mersin.
Photo by Report
-
Monday, June 16, Armenia. Hurricane hits Tavush region, injuries reported
● Four people were injured in a tornado in the town of Aparan, according to the local medical center’s director Hayk Shmavonyan. Three adults and one child sustained moderate or minor injuries; there is no threat to life. The tornado damaged 21 buildings, 19 cars, 3 trucks, toppled 15 trees and 8 power poles (photo below).
● A hurricane tore the roof off the small Aghababyan Wines factory in the village of Kokhb, Tavush region. About 600 sq m of insulation was damaged, the production area was partially flooded, dozens of wine bottles were smashed, and grapevines were uprooted.
● The office of the Armenian newspaper “Alik” in Tehran was damaged in Israeli strikes, according to editor Aram Shahnazaryan, cited by Pastinfo. The explosion hit a site just a few buildings away. Until repairs are completed, the paper will only be published online.
● Former prefect of Yerevan’s Shengavit district, Razmik Mkrtchyan, has been arrested, local media report. He resigned on June 10 after police searches and corruption allegations, citing “personal reasons” on social media. No official confirmation yet.
-
