Armenia
Armenia

Yerevan: a New Year's without Christmas trees and decorations. Video.

Yerevan handed over the funds allocated for New Year’s celebration for the restoration of Stepanakert which suffered much destruction during the war. Only children’s events haven’t been canceled.

