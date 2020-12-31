Yerevan: a New Year’s without Christmas trees and decorations. Video.
Yerevan handed over the funds allocated for New Year’s celebration for the restoration of Stepanakert which suffered much destruction during the war. Only children’s events haven’t been canceled.
Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable