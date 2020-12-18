Candlelight procession in Yerevan in memory of victims of second Karabakh war

Starting December 19, Armenia will hold a three-day mourning in memory of the victims of the second Karabakh war.

This is the fortieth day since the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, and the authorities announced in advance that they intend to organize on this occasion a march in memory of those who lost their lives during the fighting, starting from the main square of the capital to the military pantheon Yerablur.

The opposition, which has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan since he signed the ceasefire declaration for weeks, went its own path from the authorities here, too. Their procession took place in the evening, on the eve of the three days of mourning.

The leaders of the united 17 opposition political forces urged residents to join them and once again demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Many-thousands strong protests began immediately after the signing of the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9/10.

But during this event, political slogans were not heard. Participants of the procession walked silently with candles along the streets of Yerevan to the military pantheon Yerablur. At the same time, the names of the victims were read out loud.