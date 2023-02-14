Robin Dunnigan nominated for US Ambassador to Georgia



New US Ambassador to Georgia

On February 13, United States President Joe Biden nominated Robin Dunnigan as a candidate for US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia, as stated by the White House.

Robin Dunnigan is currently Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central and Eastern European Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, and was previously Chargé d’Affaires ad interim and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Austria.

She also served at various times as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Energy, and worked at US embassies in Vietnam, Chile, Turkey, Cuba, and El Salvador.

Dunnigan will replace Kelly Degnan, who was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Georgia on January 29, 2020 for a three-year term.

Robin Dunnigan holds a Master of Science degree in Social Science from the National War College, a Master of Science degree from Georgetown University, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to English she speaks Spanish, German, Turkish and Vietnamese.

According to the US Constitution, a candidate nominated by the President for the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary must be approved by the Senate.

Before the Senate makes a decision there will be hearings in the legislature and the candidate will answer questions from lawmakers and present her vision of American policy.