'New elections needed' - West responds to inauguration of Georgian Dream-appointed president

West responds to Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration

In response to the December 29 inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili, appointed as president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, some of Georgia’s Western partners stated that new elections should be held in the country.

On December 29, the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili, appointed as president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, took place in the Georgian Parliament building. Kavelashvili became the first Georgian president not elected by the people. His legitimacy is not recognised by the opposition, civil society, or non-governmental organisations. Georgia’s Western partners also did not congratulate him on his appointment. On the day of the inauguration, thousands of people held a rally in support of Salome Zourabichvili, whom a significant part of the public considers the country’s only legitimate president..

The Scandinavian and Baltic countries—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, and Sweden—issued a joint statement regarding Georgia:

“We are seriously concerns about the situation in Georgia.

We have called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reportde ahead of and during the parliamentary elections on 26 October. We have condemned violence and intimidation against peaceful protesters, politicians, and media representatives; and we deplore the threas directed towards President Zourabichvili.

As long-standing friends of Georgia, and supporters of the European aspirations of the Georgian people, we are alarmed by the country’s path towards deeper polarisation and crisis. Georgia urgently needs a way out of the crisis, and to restore public trust in its democratic institutions.

We urge the Georgian authorities take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations”.

President of Moldova, Maia Sandu:

“Today, as always, we stand with the Georgian people in their fight for freedom, democracy, and a European future. Your courage and determination inspire us all, and Moldova remains with you on this shared path.”

Former Prime Minister of Sweden and Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, Carl Bildt:

“A critical moment in Georgia, where, after flawed elections, the regime installed its puppet president, while Zourabichvili, carrying the political legitimacy of public support, has left the presidential palace empty.”

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda wrote on X:

“Just another day in a “traditional” European democracy where no one can take the “dream party” seriously, and a person, only elected and acknowledged by his own party, is inaugurated in a semi-secret ceremony.

Georgia must either be redefining democracy or skipping the whole parliament and president thing altogether.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp wrote on X:

“I commend Salome Zourabichvili for her vital leadership and unwavering commitment to Georgia’s European course. For a month now Georgian people are peacefully defending their democratic and European future in the streets despite violence and intimidation.

No government can ignore their plea. OSCE/ODIHR confirmed serious electoral violations and lack of investigation of alleged fraud.

It is high time that the Georgian authorities restore public trust by implementing the OSCE recommendations and by considering possible new elections based on these recommendations.“

Linas Linkevičius, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Acting Ambassador to Sweden:

“We too often face defeat when we fail to take a unified, strong stance at critical moments. Georgian democracy is now in decline. Only new free elections can resolve this crisis. We must firmly support the President of Georgia [Salome Zourabichvili] in her efforts to keep the country on the European path.”

Chairman of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth:

“Salome Zourabichvili has saved Georgia’s honour! No one should recognise the so-called new ‘president’ of Georgia or legitimise him through invitations or visits. He was elected by MPs who gained their mandates through rigged elections. Georgia needs free and fair elections as soon as possible.”



Chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Congressman Joe Wilson, said on X:

“Next week, I will introduce the Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act, which will prohibit U.S. recognition of the illegal dictatorial regime in Georgia and recognize Salome Zourabichvili as the only legitimate leader in Georgia until such a time as free and fair elections are held.”

MEP from Latvia, Rihards Kols:

“Day 32 of mass protests in Georgia. They continue despite brutal repression. Today’s so-called inauguration is an insult to democracy by the puppet regime of Georgian Dream.

Salome Zourabichvili remains the only legitimate president of Georgia—a leader who stands with the people, not against them.

What should the EU do? Refuse to recognise this illegitimate regime, no handshakes or legitimisation [of the appointed president], and acknowledge Zourabichvili as the legitimate president.”

Knut Abraham, member of the German Bundestag:

“The situation in Georgia, a candidate country for the European Union, is worsening by the day. The foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle countries (France, Germany, Poland) must go to Tbilisi immediately. The European Parliament’s resolution on Georgia and the experience of the Baltic states show the way forward.”

Lieutenant General of the U.S. Army Ben Hodges stated in an interview with Voice of America:

“I must say how much I admire the President of Georgia [Salome Zourabichvili]. She is a model of strength and courage in standing up to Georgia’s illegitimate government. Of course, I am also concerned that someone might harm her at some point.

I believe the entire democratic world must be prepared, and we must clearly state that we recognise only her as the legitimate president. If anything happens to her, those [in power in Georgia] must be held accountable.

In America, we are in the midst of a power transition. We hear statements from the Trump administration regarding Greenland, Canada, Panama, and the like, but unfortunately, it seems they are not focused on the Black Sea region.”