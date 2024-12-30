Georgia's ruling party-appointed president Mikheil Kavelashvili signs series of restrictive laws

New Georgian laws target protesters

Georgia’s ruling party-appointed president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, has signed laws passed by the ruling Georgian Dream party that restrict freedom of assembly.

For example, starting 30 December, the use of fireworks and wearing masks to cover faces during protests will be prohibited.

Additionally, amendments have been made to the “Law on Public Service,” simplifying the reorganisation of state institutions and the dismissal of their employees.

Starting 30 December, it is prohibited to:

● Organised road blockades or participation in group movements that completely block roadways. Penalty: a fine of 1,000 lari and revocation of a driver’s licence for one year;

● Unauthorised placement of protest stencils, inscriptions, or posters that damage the city’s appearance. Penalty: a fine of 1,000 lari (up from the previous 50 lari);

● Unlawful wearing of uniforms “designated for the Ministry of Internal Affairs” or “similar attributes.” Penalty: a fine of 2,000 lari;

● Use of fireworks or lasers during assemblies and demonstrations that may hinder police activity. Penalty: a fine of 2,000 lari;

● Covering one’s face with a mask or any other means during protests. Penalty: a fine of 2,000 lari;

● Unauthorised writing, drawings, or symbols on building facades, shop windows, fences, columns, trees, or placing posters, slogans, or banners in unapproved locations. Penalty: a fine of 1,000 lari;

● Unauthorised writing, drawings, or symbols on facades of administrative buildings or their adjacent territories. Penalty: a fine of 2,000 lari.

Lawyer’s comment

The Chairperson of the Association of Young Lawyers, Nona Kurdovanidze, stated that Mikheil Kavelashvili signed all the repressive legislative initiatives hurriedly passed by Georgian Dream in just nine days. She explained the potential consequences of these laws and restrictions from her perspective.

For example, Kurdovanidze believes that the amendments to the Electoral Code are aimed at “creating an unfair advantage in the 2025 local government elections.”

“The legislative framework resulting from these changes will fail to proportionally reflect the voters’ will in mandates and will significantly increase the number of wasted votes,” the lawyer stated.

Additionally, amendments to the Law on Public Service simplify the process of reorganising state institutions, potentially turning it into a tool for political purges, while weakening protections for civil servants, including their ability to seek legal redress.