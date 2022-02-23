Motor rally, congratulations and rejoicing - South Ossetia celebrates Russia's recognition of DNR/LNR





South Ossetia celebrated recognition of the DPR / LPR

South Ossetia supported Russia’s recognition of the independence of the DPR and LPR, which took place on February 21. Tskhinvali has been supporting these self-proclaimed republics since 2014, when it recognized their sovereignty as independent republics, established diplomatic relations, and developed comprehensive contacts.

As soon as Vladimir Putin announced his decision in Moscow, Anatoly Bibilov supported the Russian president.

In a statement, Bibilov stressed that “it was Kiyv that put an end to the territorial integrity of Ukraine by unleashing cruel terror against the people of Donbas”.

“It was obvious that any agreements are concluded by Kyiv only in order to gain time. They did not learn their lessons and Kyiv decided to, once again, resort to forceful arguments again, moreover, it is trying to use blackmail in a form of a nuclear threat.

This is an indicator of the inadequacy of the Kyiv leadership and this is the limit of patience, which only left room for one decision, and this decision was made”, Bibilov said.

The President of South Ossetia believes that Putin’s recognition of Donbas “means that tens of millions of people hope for a better future, much like Russia’s recognition of South Ossetia, which has been ensuring peace there for the last 13 years.

President Bibilov has developed friendly relations with the leaders of the DPR and LPR since 2014 when he was the speaker of parliament and actively participated in the recognition of the seceded Ukrainian territories and the establishment of bilateral relations.

After the official statement of the South Ossetian president was published, Bibilov personally congratulated the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, “on the long-awaited event”. The politician announced this on his Telegram channel by posting a joint photo

The Foreign Ministry of South Ossetia also announced the course towards supporting and developing interstate relations “with the fraternal republics of Donbas”.

The parliamentary parties, as well as some candidates for the presidency of the republic also participated in the high-profile event.

The leading political forces unanimously support the recognition of the independence of the Donbas republics.

The youth wing of the ruling United Alania party organized a car rally yesterday in support of the fraternal republics, which was joined by ordinary citizens.

Action in South Ossetia in support of Russia’s recognition of the DNR/LNR. Photo: cominf.org

Earlier, United Ossetia supported the appeal of the State Duma to President Putin on the need to recognize the independence of the L/DNR. Subsequently, the Parliament of South Ossetia voiced its support towards the position of the Russian MPs.

On the eve of the parliamentary party “Unity of the People” congratulated Donetsk and Lugansk on a historic event.

The Nykhas party, headed by presidential contender Alan Gagloev, made a joint statement with the People’s Party and the For Justice parliamentary association.

“We know the price of war and the price of the outstretched hand of a faithful ally who was not afraid of all subsequent risks and withstood the pressure of Western countries.

Russia again showed itself as a great power, as it happened for many centuries and in many countries when entire nations were saved thanks to Russia.

We hope for the victory of reason, for a peaceful solution of all disputed issues. And as we said back in 2008, we repeat: “Thank you, Russia! Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!” the parliamentary opposition said in a joint statement.

Action in South Ossetia in support of Russia’s recognition of the DNR/LNR. Photo: cominf.org

The Minister of Defense of the Republic, Ibragim Gasseev, who is running for the presidency, also published a post on his Telegram channel, comparing Putin’s decision to recognize the L/DNR with the recognition in 2008 of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

So far, ex-President Eduard Kokoity and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, opposition MP David Sanakoev have not reacted to the events in Moscow and Donbas. Both politicians are running for president.

Enthusiastic posts were also shared on social media by ordinary citizens of South Ossetia.

Klavdia Kozaeva: “Finally, the issue has been resolved… Poor people. How much they suffered… How many lives were taken, how many children died. Who is responsible for them?

Thanks to Russia… South Ossetia supports Putin’s decision with every fiber, having been in the same shoes…

Well done boys..”.

Rita Tuloeva: “Who, better than us, understands their pain and their joy. Peace and prosperity to you”.

What’s next?



At the same time, in Tskhinval there is no mention of the sanctions imposed against Russia and the republics of Donbas, as well as their possible consequences for South Ossetia.

In particular, the question of whether restrictions against Russia affect the socio-economic situation in South Ossetia, given that the main financial flows come from Moscow.

Since 2015, the International Settlement Bank has been operating in South Ossetia, which has representative offices in the DPR and LPR. It was through this bank that the settlements of the Donbas republics were carried out not only with South Ossetia, but also with Russia, which did not formally recognize their independence but recognized the independence of South Ossetia.

Will this cooperation in the banking sector continue or will it be modified? Can Western sanctions complicate financial and economic cooperation between Moscow and the republics it recognizes? So far, South Ossetia is not ready to answer these questions.

Also, there are still no official assessments by the current leadership of South Ossetia of the geopolitical changes that have taken place, affecting the South Caucasus, and the likely deterioration of the situation with Georgia.

