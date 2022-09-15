Moscow's message: We will take the development of Tbilisi-NATO relations seriously



Russian Foreign Ministry on Georgia and NATO

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is following the progress of the Worthy Partner-2022 exercises, taking place in Georgia, closely.

“We will most seriously take into account the fundamental aspects of the development of cooperation between Tbilisi and NATO,” Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the CIS countries, stated.

According to Gonchar, Moscow draws attention to the fact that “Worthy Partner-2022” involved sending heavy equipment from Europe to Georgia, overland from Turkey.

As Goncharov explains, Moscow sees a continuing policy of “drawing” Georgia into NATO, “including providing the country with modern weapons and conducting military exercises with the participation of the United States,” which, according to him, is not only a challenge to Russia’s interests, but also a risk to security and stability in the South Caucasus:

“Supporters of “substantial support” to Georgia should be aware of the measure of their responsibility and understand that we will take into account the fundamental moments in the development of cooperation between Tbilisi and NATO in the most serious way,” Gonchar said.

At the same time, on September 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new concept of Russia’s humanitarian policy abroad, namely protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia and Moldova.

This year, for the sixth time, Georgia has hosted the Worthy Partner exercise. The exercises were led by the Eastern Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the United States Command in Europe and Africa (USAREUR).

More than 2,400 soldiers were involved in the multinational exercises. The participants of the multinational exercises this year were Georgia, USA, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Greece, Great Britain, Turkey, Slovakia, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Poland, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, the Ukrainian multinational brigade and the International Center of the Swedish Armed Forces.

The exercise scenario involves command post and field exercises with live fire, manoeuvres, and combat support in defensive and offensive operations.

