More US senators back Megobari Act targeting Georgian officials over Democracy violations

Senators back Megobari Act sanctions

Ten more U.S. senators have backed for the bipartisan “Megobari Act,” a bill designed to support the democratic aspirations of the Georgian people. The act includes sanctions targeting Georgian officials and lawmakers implicated in corruption, human rights violations, and the promotion of the controversial “foreign agents” law.

“Megobari” translates to “friend” in Georgian. Currently, the bill has the backing of 19 senators, including 9 Republicans, 9 Democrats, and 1 independent member of the US Senate.

Co-sponsors of the bill include:

• James Risch – Republican

• Ben Cardin – Democrat

• Pete Ricketts – Republican

• Lindsey Graham – Republican

• Christopher Coons – Democrat

• Richard Durbin – Democrat

• Thomas Tillis – Republican

• Tim Kaine – Democrat

• Chris Van Hollen – Democrat

• John Boozman – Republican

• Mitt Romney – Republican

• Jeff Merkley – Democrat

• John Cornyn – Republican

• Christopher Murphy – Democrat

• Dan Sullivan – Republican

• Angus King – Independent

• Todd Young – Republican

• Sheldon Whitehouse – Democrat

• George Helm – Democrat

The bill was introduced in the Senate on May 24 by Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jim Risch soon joined the initiative. While presenting the bill, they raised concerns over the “foreign agents” law adopted in Georgia in the spring of 2024.

“This law is similar to Russia’s, which is used to silence civil society and suppress critical voices. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs employed violent methods against protesters opposing the law, including tear gas and pepper spray,” the senators stated during the bill’s introduction.

The proposed measures include a permanent suspension of the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Dialogue. Simultaneously, $50 million will be allocated to support civil society in Georgia and promote democracy and the rule of law.

What ‘Megobari Act’ includes

The bill consists of two parts:

Part one:

This section outlines consequences for Georgian officials obstructing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, including:

• Travel restrictions for Georgian citizens and their family members who supported the “foreign agents” law.

• Sanctions against individuals undermining Georgia’s stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.

• Expansion of existing sanctions against Georgian individuals responsible for human rights violations and corruption, under the direction of the U.S. Department of State.

• Development of a new long-term strategy for U.S.-Georgia relations, including a review of military assistance and suspension of all funding for state programs in Georgia, including financial aid.

• A full suspension of the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Dialogue, as urged by the bill’s authors.

Part two:

This section emphasizes support for Georgian civil society. Key points include:

• Reaffirming the U.S. Senate’s commitment to backing Georgian civil society, particularly in light of recent events.

• Allocating at least $50 million to fund democracy and rule-of-law projects in Georgia.

• Directing the U.S. Department of State and USAID to identify effective ways to continue supporting Georgian civil society in the current context.



