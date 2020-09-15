Armenian FM comments on Nagorno Karabakh, Turkey’s actions in Caucasus, Mediterranean

During an official visit to Egypt, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, asserted that Armenia, like Nagorno-Karabakh, has every opportunity to defend itself, and it is only the guarantor of the security of fellow Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mnatsakanyan also expressed his views on the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Turkey’s behavior in the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the situation in Greece and Cyprus.

About Karabakh: “There can be no military solution to the issue”

The physical security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and the implementation of the right to self-determination remain priorities for the Armenian authorities, Mnatsankanyan said, noting that the settlement of the conflict can be built on compromise, ” and compromise means that each of the parties must take appropriate steps towards a balanced, proportionate solution that meets the interests of all parties.”

“There can be no solution built on ‘my way or the highway’. This conflict has its own characteristics, history, subtleties and significant distinctions. In this regard, we highly appreciate the very cautious approach of all our partners towards a solely peaceful settlement. This issue has no military solution.”

On Turkey’s actions: “We are witnessing a large military presence”

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the position of Turkey, which in the days of the July clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border “was the only country that showed a unilateral, very aggressive approach”:

“A unilateral approach in support of Azerbaijan and an aggressive approach towards Armenia and the Armenian people.