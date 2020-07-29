Armenian Foreign Minister urges Israel not to sell weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has called upon Israel not to sell weapons to Azerbaijan, as they are being used against peaceful civilians and public infrastructure in Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated this in an interview with the Israeli Jerusalem Post.

Mnatsakanyan also touched upon the issue of Israel’s recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Armenia and Israel’s positions

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan believes that there has been a noticeable improvement in Armenian-Israeli relations, but the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan is a problem for Armenia:

“Azerbaijan never fails to use these weapons against civilian infrastructure and civilians… We will continue to work on this issue, it will always be an integral part of our agenda, both on bilateral and multilateral platforms. Israel must stop its deadly business dealings with Azerbaijan.”

Armenian Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan also commented on information that Armenia, during the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, successfully shot down Israeli drones used by Azerbaijan. The minister says that Armenia opposes Azerbaijan, regardless of what kind of weapons it uses and where they came from:

“Evidence of the use of weapons received by Azerbaijan against civilian infrastructure and the population of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh is numerous, and the July events [the escalation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan in July 2020. – JAMnews] are further proof of that.”



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated that the July hostilities were an attempt by the Azerbaijani side to resolve the conflict on its own terms, “however, Azerbaijan is flexing its muscles, and its show of force failed.”

The Jerusalem Post also explained Israel’s position: Azerbaijan is a close partner of Israel and supplies up to 40% of the oil it consumes. And Baku is a long-standing, traditional buyer of Israeli weapons, in particular, drones and missile systems.

Recognition of the genocide

In an interview, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the fact that Israel does not recognise the Armenian genocide:

“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide by a nation that has survived the horrors of the Holocaust is a moral issue. It’s on your conscience. I know that many Jewish people…share this view. However, it is up to the Israeli authorities to either recognise the Armenian genocide or hold its tongue.”



