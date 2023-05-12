Defense Minister: Liberalism can threaten loss of sovereignty

Minister of Defense on liberalism

Speaking on TV Imedi, Defense Minister of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze, said that liberalism can threaten “loss of sovereignty”. The Minister of Defense was talking about the speech of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili, at an annual conference of conservative political action in Budapest and noted that participation in the conservative forum is a very successful project.

“In my opinion, our government has no other alternative. Liberalism, unless we look at it through a religious and moral prism, can be a direct threat to our security and sovereignty.

If you ask our opponents, what is our gene pool, what is its outlook. Of course, promoting this… from this prism, I want to show our opponents that it will be a disaster and risks to Georgia’s sovereignty, I can state directly.

So, we have another alternative, apart from the fact that internally the Prime Minister and our government are in favor of this direction. It can be said that conservatism is the main idea of our government. I don’t see any alternative to that from a safety point of view,” Burchuladze said.

On May 11, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters that the Party of European Socialists condemned his speech in Budapest. In it, Gharibashvili said that the Hungarian people are very lucky to have “such a wise and far-sighted” leader and that forces opposed to the truth are trying to achieve their goals through LGBT propaganda.

“Sorry, friends, we are like that, we want such Georgia, we are such people – conservative, national, defenders of family values. And if they want us to leave [the party] because of this, let them do well, I wish them success,” Garibashvili said.

Earlier, the ruling Georgian Dream party itself withdrew from the PES, without waiting for its expulsion. And this means that the Georgian Dream will officially no longer have an allied political force in the European Parliament.

At a special briefing, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said that the decision to leave the party was taken collectively at a meeting of the political council. According to him, the PES threatened them with expulsion “for respect for God, homeland and family.”