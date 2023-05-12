fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

European Union calls on Georgia to join sanctions against Russia in aviation sector

messenger vk-black email copy print

Aviation sanctions against Russia

The European Union has once again called on Georgia to join global sanctions against Russia in the aviation sector, according to a statement by Peter Stano, spokesman for the High Representative of the European Union and Vice President of the European Commission, Joseph Borrell.

According to Stano, the European Union will take into account the decision of the Russian government to lift the ban on air travel with Georgia.

“In connection with the illegal aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the European Union and a number of other countries imposed sanctions on Russian aviation and banned flights from Russia and over the territory of Russia.

The European Union is calling on Georgia, aspiring to become an EU candidate country, to join the EU and other countries’ aviation sanctions against Russia and to be vigilant against any possible attempts to circumvent the sanctions.

In addition, amid significant security concerns that the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has informed Russia of, Georgia should not allow unsafe Russian aircraft into its territory.

Due to EU sanctions, 95% of the Russian air fleet no longer has the ability to upgrade and modernize its aircraft, which is necessary to comply with international technical and safety standards,” Stano said.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

An exception to the visa-free regime is “citizens entering the Russian Federation for work or for a period of more than 90 days, including for the purpose of obtaining education.”

The visa regime between Russia and Georgia has been operating unilaterally since 2000, and direct flights have been discontinued since July 2019.

Most read

1

The Battle for Bakhmut: Why Russia can't capture it, and why it's important

2

The opening of the Nemesis Monument in Yerevan

3

“I could have found a thousand reasons not to come” – Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in Ankara

4

An Armenian-Azerbaijani life of wandering

5

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

6

Putin cancels the visa policy for Georgian citizens and allows direct flights to Georgia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews