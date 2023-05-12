fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-USA
Georgia-USA

Senators Shaheen and Risch: Failure of Georgian government forces us to ask the administration to take action

messenger vk-black email copy print

Letter from US senators about Georgia


US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jim Risch have sent a letter to the US Secretary of State and head of the Agency for International Development (USAID) requesting the establishment of a long-term monitoring mission in Georgia for the 2024 elections, as reported by “Voice of America”.

The Senators’ letter says the mission will observe the 2024 elections to support Georgia and the Georgian people “at this crucial moment” for their democracy. The Senators are also urging the administration to prioritize high-level visits to Georgia along with European allies.

Voice of America writes that both Senators were in Georgia as observers during the 2012 elections and after that visit, “witnessed the erosion of democratic institutions in Georgia and growing signs that Georgia’s progress towards democracy has stalled.”

“Georgia is at a crossroads and the success of Georgian democracy is in our national interest. Congressional bipartisan support for Georgia’s sovereignty and membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains strong. However, the government’s recent failure forces us to ask the administration to take action on the state of democracy and governance in Georgia,” the letter says.

According to the Senators, the fact that the European Commission did not grant candidate status to Georgia when it considered that Ukraine and Moldova were ready to receive this status is sign of the decline of democracy in Georgia.

They also mention the EU’s 12 recommendations and emphasize that the recently submitted – and withdrawn – “foreign agents” bill in the Georgian parliament was an attempt to weaken civil society and independent media, which would further distance Georgia from candidate status.

“While the Georgian parliament made the right decision in rejecting the proposed bill, we are concerned that the very introduction of the bill and the parliament’s attempt to expedite its passage is a worrying sign of a deviation from the path to a Euro-Atlantic future,” the letter says.

In addition, the Senators ask the administration to allocate appropriate financial resources so that the 2024 elections in Georgia reflect the will of the Georgian people.

Irakli Kobakhidze: They were friends of the Saakashvili regime, we are not surprised by their reaction


The chairman of the ruling party of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, reacted to the statement of the senators at a briefing, calling them “friends of the Saakashvili regime”:

“These two senators were pleased with the democratic progress in Georgia until 2012. They were friends of Saakashvili and his regime. Unfortunately, they supported the bloody regime that was established in Georgia until 2012; against this background, it is not surprising that today they criticize our democratic state without any facts and evidence. There is a clear political bias. We respect any senator, including his political bias, no matter how unacceptable it may be for us.”

Most read

1

The Battle for Bakhmut: Why Russia can't capture it, and why it's important

2

The opening of the Nemesis Monument in Yerevan

3

“I could have found a thousand reasons not to come” – Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in Ankara

4

An Armenian-Azerbaijani life of wandering

5

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

6

Putin cancels the visa policy for Georgian citizens and allows direct flights to Georgia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews