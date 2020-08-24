Armenian military cooperation with Russia moving forward?

Armenian Minister of Defence David Tonoyan flew to Moscow and met with Russian Minister of Defence Sergey Shoygu during the 2020 International Army Games.

The ministers are said to have discussed matters of regional security in the context of the strategic alliance between Armenia and Russia. The discussion focused on the military situation in the region following the increase in tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border in July.

A statement released by the Armenian Ministry of Defence after the meeting of Tonoyan and Shoygu stated that the ministers “had come to an agreement on further actions to be taken within their military cooperation”.

The day after the talks, the Armenian Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the Russian United Aircraft Corporation to modernise and renovate the Armenian military’s Russian aircrafts.

● Armenia starts producing Kalashnikov assault rifles

● Op-ed: how Armenian relations with the Kremlin affect domestic political processes

What are the 2020 International Army Games?

This is the sixth time the event has taken place. Starting on 23 August and continuing until 5 September, the “games” are planned to include 30 international competitions. The Russian ministry of defence invited more than 90 countries’ armed forces to participate in the games, including some NATO members.

The majority of the competitions will take place in Russia, but 6 events are to be held in other countries, including Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Armenia will host the military professional competition, World Soldier.

Agreement to modernise military technology

The agreement was signed by Makar Ghambaryan, the deputy minister of defence of Armenia, and Ilya Tarasenko, the deputy director of United Aircraft Corporation.

According to the agreement, United Aircraft Corporation will continue to modernise the air force technology and renovate the Russian-manufactured aircraft within the arsenal of the Armenian Air Force, with a particular focus on the Su-25 attack aircraft.

These are subsonic reserve aircraft, intended to provide support for ground troops under any weather conditions.