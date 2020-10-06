“I came to demonstrate to the whole world Turkey's support to brotherly Azerbaijan” – Turkish FM Cavusoglu

On October 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Baku on a visit. “The occupied territories of Azerbaijan should already be liberated. Azerbaijan is right from both legal and moral points of view,” he noted at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev.

After a short meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

“I came here to once again demonstrate to the whole world the support of Turkey and the Turkish people to our brotherly Azerbaijan … We, as Turkey and as the Turkish people, are ready to provide Azerbaijan with any support in any field, whenever it needs it,” Cavusoglu said during the meeting with Aliyev.

“The occupied territories of Azerbaijan should already be liberated. Azerbaijan is right both from legal and moral points of view, and, explaining this just struggle everywhere, we, inshallah, will continue it together on the field and at the table,” he added.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Cavusoglu’s visit is of particular importance. “Your arrival at a difficult time for Azerbaijan, of course, is of particular importance. This is a manifestation of open support for the brotherly country. The people of Azerbaijan feel deep gratitude to the brotherly people of Turkey and their President for this support,” the President of Azerbaijan said.

“Today, both our peoples and the whole world see what the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity means,” the head of the Azerbaijani state added.

