Life on the front line in Azerbaijan. Photo report

After the outbreak of hostilities around Nagorno-Karabakh, intensive artillery shelling began in the Terter region of Azerbaijan. There are dead and wounded, many were forced to leave their homes. Journalists of the Caucasian Knot publication have visited the front-line zone.

As local residents say, they have been living in war conditions for almost 30 years, but there has never been such an intense shelling. They say that they are tired of living in anxiety and fear for decades, and they hope for an early end to the confrontation.

Consequences of shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

Large-scale military operations around Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have been ongoing since September 27. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, 24 civilians were killed as a result of shelling from the Armenian side.

It is dangerous to stay in the city of Terter and surrounding villages at the moment, so men are taking their families to relatives in other areas.

Consequences of shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

Consequences of shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

Consequences of shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

Kamil Guliyev, 63, a resident of the village of Aleskerli in the Tartar region, stays overnight in a teahouse in the town of Barda, the regional center of a neighboring region.

During the day, the man goes to his village to feed the cattle and release the chickens, but he does not stay for long – at night the shooting becomes more intense.

Soldiers are carrying the body of a comrade-in-arms who died at the front in the city of Barda, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

Consequences of shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

A local resident in the courtyard of his dilapidated house in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.

A local resident after shelling in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot.



