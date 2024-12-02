MEPs urge sanctions on Ivanishvili and Georgian officials amid ongoing protests

MEPs propose sanctions against Georgian ruling party

Members of the European Parliament have addressed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, calling for sanctions against Georgian government officials and Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In their letter, the MEPs highlight alleged violations during the 26 October parliamentary elections, claims of fraud, and the suppression of civil protests.

Key points of MEPs’ letter

● On 28 November 2024, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Georgia’s democratic crisis, urging the EU to implement a comprehensive package of personal sanctions in response to widespread violations during the pre-election period and on election day.

The resolution specifically calls on the European Union and its member states to impose personal sanctions on Georgian officials and political leaders responsible for democratic backsliding, violations of electoral laws and standards, abuse of administrative resources, and the misuse of state institutions.

● Sanctions should target the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream General Secretary Kakha Kaladze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and Georgian Dream Chairman Irakli Garibashvili, as well as judges involved in politically motivated rulings.

● MEPs also call for immediate and targeted personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, including freezing all his EU-based assets, due to his role in worsening Georgia’s political process and actions against the country’s constitutional interests, such as attempts to steer Georgia back into Russia’s sphere of influence.

On 1 December, the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia agreed to impose sanctions “on those suppressing legitimate protests” in Georgia. This was announced on social media platform X by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

At this stage, the ministers have not specified which members of the Georgian government would be subject to these sanctions.

