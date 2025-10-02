Mellow season begins in Abkhazia – Video

Mellow season begins in Abkhazia.

Tourism is one of the main sources of income in Abkhazia, with at least a quarter of the local population working in the sector. For many, this is a key moment to sum up the results of the summer season.

Official figures and detailed reports are expected in November, but the overall picture is already clear.

“Visitor numbers aren’t groundbreaking, but they aren’t disastrous either. Financially, there are some questions,” comment almost all experts in a similar tone.

The vast majority of tourists in Abkhazia are Russian. To boost travel, several direct flights from Russia to Abkhazia were launched from 1 May.

In August, according to the Russian Tour Operators Association, Abkhazia ranked among the five most popular destinations, coming fourth after Turkey, Egypt, and Russian resorts.

However, Abkhazia accounted for only 7.4% of all bookings from Russia. Overall, the season was significantly weaker than last year.

Analysts say this trend is directly linked to a drop in overall Russian tourist activity this year. Sales of holiday packages have declined across almost all traditionally popular destinations, including Abkhazia.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.