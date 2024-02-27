Maxim Ivantsov was not allowed into Georgia

Russian activist Maxim Ivantsov stated that he was denied entry into Georgia. He believes it is because he had been collecting signatures for Boris Nadezhdin.

Maxim Ivantsov is the head of the non-governmental organization Frame, which provided its premises in Tbilisi for collecting signatures for the registration of Boris Nadezhdin as a candidate from the opposition in the presidential elections in Russia. Frame has been operating in Russia for many years, but in 2012, the Kremlin declared this organization a foreign agent, causing it to be temporarily closed. After the start of the war in Ukraine, the organization’s activities became even more complicated, and the team moved to Tbilisi.

“I was not allowed in because we provided premises for collecting signatures for Nadezhdin. I am not the only one having problems after collecting signatures. It has long been noticed that the Georgian authorities react sensitively not only to public statements about Georgian politics but also to Russian anti-Putin activists,” writes Maxim Ivantsov on social media.

According to him, upon arrival in Georgia, he got his passport stamped at the border, but then they asked him to return to passport control, handed him a paper about being denied entry to Georgia, and “pushed and spoke rudely” as they led him to the plane.

Ivantsov reports that he was not allowed to speak with a lawyer and was threatened:

“They said I am an enemy of Russia and Georgia, and they are Georgia.”

Only the next morning, Ivantsov “gave up and temporarily flew” to Hungary. However, he intends to try to enter Georgia again. He also plans to appeal both the decision itself and the treatment he received from the police, going, if necessary, to the European court of human rights.

Over the past two years, many Kremlin critics from Russia and other countries have been denied entry into Georgia without explanation.

Among them are Russian human rights activist Daryana Gryaznova, journalist from the channel “Dozhd” (Rain) Alexandra Shevchenko, Russian activist and human rights defender Anna Rivina, photojournalist Vasily Krestyaninov, Kabardino-Balkarian blogger Insa Lander, who is facing criminal prosecution in Russia, Russian opposition figure Dmitry Gudkov, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, and many others.

Several members of Russian opposition parties who are not engaged in public activities and whose names are unknown to the general public have been denied entry to Georgia without explanation as well.

Neither law enforcement agencies nor the government of Georgia comment on this matter.

