fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia-Russia

Russia's former children's advocate Pavel Astakhov not allowed to enter Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Ex-Russian advocate not allowed into Georgia

Russia’s former children’s advocate Pavel Astakhov was not allowed to enter Georgia, he told the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

Astakhov said he wanted to transit through Georgia on his way from Armenia to Turkey.

Pavel Astakhov was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plenipotentiary representative for children’s rights in 2009-2016. He is on the list of high-ranking Russian officials hit by Ukrainian sanctions. In 2015, Kiev banned him from entering Ukraine and confiscated his accounts.

Ex-Russian ombudsman not allowed into Georgia

“We were shooting in Armenia for a film about Noah’s Ark and the Flood, and we were on our way to Ararat, where we were also scheduled to film.

But at the Georgian border, the border guards illegally and unreasonably detained us for almost seven hours, taking away our documents and searching all our personal belongings.

They tried to persuade us to sign a protocol in Georgian and English, and in the end they refused to let me and the director of the film transit at all,” Astakhov said.

He called the actions of the Georgian border guards “provocation” and “arbitrary”, saying indignantly that he was “not even provided with an interpreter”.

The film crew reached the location and continued shooting the film. Astakhov had to return to Armenia and then travelled to the location via Istanbul.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews