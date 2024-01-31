fbpx
Georgia
Georgia

In 2023, 190 foreigners were deported from Georgia, with the majority being citizens of Azerbaijan

Foreigners deported from the Georgian territory

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the statistics for the expulsion of foreign citizens from Georgia are on the rise each year, with 190 individuals compelled to leave the country in 2023.

The Ministry’s data reveals that citizens of Azerbaijan were the most frequently expelled nationality in 2023, totaling 41 people, followed by Iran with 32 individuals. Additionally, 27 citizens of India, 13 Russians, 9 Egyptians, 9 Nigerians, 8 Turks, 8 Chinese, 7 Bangladeshis, 6 Jordanians, 6 Iraqis, 5 Pakistanis, and others were among those deported.

Notably, 27 minors were also among the individuals expelled.

Comparatively, in preceding years, the Ministry reports 165 individuals “asked” to leave Georgia in 2022, 77 in 2021, and 49 in 2020.

According to the statistical agency, 7.1 million non-resident international travelers entered the territory of Georgia in 2023, marking a 30.9% increase compared to the previous year.

The highest number of visitors originated from the Russian Federation, accounting for 1.2 million visitors, which constitutes 23.2% of the total.

Turkey claimed the second position in the list of countries whose citizens entered Georgia, making up 21.4%, while Armenia secured the third spot with 13.5%.

In 2023, the majority of visits, constituting 52.3%, were made for the purpose of recreation, entertainment, and recovery.

Tbilisi and Adjara (located in the south of the country along the Black Sea coast) were the most visited destinations.

