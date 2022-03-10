Live updates: Russia-Ukraine war
War in Ukraine live updates
The third week of battles since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th has commenced. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. The West warns of the risk of Russia using chemical weapons. Three rounds of negotiations have failed to yield significant results. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers are joining Ukranian territorial defense from all over the world, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been introduced. According to UN estimates, more than 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.
President Zelensky is demanding that NATO closes skies over Ukraine.
Latest news, key developments, photos and videos here.
"Propaganda for manipulation" - fact-checkers from Armenia about the video from the action in Yerevan in support of Russia
This video from Armenia, which shows support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, has been actively disseminated on social media in recent days, especially in Russia. However, fact-checkers in Armenia, in particular Media.am fact-checker Ophelia Simonyan, consider this video to be a provocative propaganda. It cannot be called completely fake, but it is believed that it was created and spread for manipulation. Many are especially surprised that in the video, which declares congratulations to the women of Armenia on March 8, for some reason, the Russian folk song “Katyusha” plays in the background.
Summary of events by 9 am: "Russia may resort to chemical attacks against civilians"
Air raid sirens have been sounding in Kyiv since 6 am.
Akhtyrka (Sumy region) has suffered two air strikes in the morning. The bombs have been dropped at two points – a hypermarket and a power plant. Russian aircraft have also bombed residential areas again – UNIAN:
White House press secretary Jen Psaki warns that “Russia is becoming increasingly desperate and may resort to chemical attacks against civilians in the coming days”.
🔘 The parties agreed to a new 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians leave the six most affected regions of Ukraine. But Ukraine says that Russian shelling continues and people cannot leave the besieged Mariupol and Izyum near Kharkov.
🔘 James Jeffrey, former US envoy to the coalition to defeat ISIS under Trump administration, called for the deployment of UN and US troops to Ukraine to create protected humanitarian zones.
🔘 The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine arrived in Turkey for talks in Antalya today.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $13.6 billion emergency aid plan for Ukraine. At the same time, President Biden proposed to allocate 10 billion dollars, but lawmakers almost unanimously considered it necessary to increase the amount. The plan is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days. Half of the amount is allocated for the defense of Ukraine, the other half – to help refugees.
The IMF has approved $1.4 billion of emergency assistance to Ukraine.
🔘 US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Poland. The visit is attributed to the fact that the United States refused the offer of Poland to transfer its fleet of jet aircraft to them for the needs of Ukraine, and not directly to Ukraine.
🔘 According to US military estimates, between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine since the start of the war.
🔘 Russia admits for the first time that it is using conscripts to invade Ukraine.
🔘 The maternity and children’s wards were destroyed on the evening of March 9 as a result of an airstrike by Russian aircraft on a hospital in Mariupol. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack on the facility a “war crime”.
