Live updates: Russian-Ukrainian war, day 13
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. Two rounds of negotiations have failed to yield significant results. There is an expectation that Russia will increase the pace and strength of strikes against key cities, including Kyiv. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers are joining Ukranian territorial defense from all over the world, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been announced. According to UN estimates, at least 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.
President Zelensky is demanding that NATO close the skies over Ukraine.
Summary of events by 9 am: Russian army stands still, but continues rocket attacks
Thirteenth day of the war. Important news of the last hours
Putin: “The destruction of Ukraine’s military infrastructure is almost complete.”
Despite repeated agreements, it was not possible to organize safe corridors for the evacuation of civilians. One reason is that Russian rocket attacks continue. Another – it turned out that some of the corridors only led to Russia or Belarus.
On March 7, the third round of negotiations took place, but failed to yield significant results. The fourth round is scheduled for March 8.
The Russian army actually stands still, but continues to actively bomb cities and villages – Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, Nikolaev and others. Moscow says it is hiting military targets. However, photo and video materials, as well as the number of victims among the civilian population, indicate the opposite. According to the UN, more than 1,200 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine, and almost two million left the country.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service accuses Poland of becoming a “hub” for the supply of weapons and “militants” to Ukraine with the support of other NATO countries.
Over the past few days, about 25,000 Russian citizens have entered Georgia.
Bloomberg writes that Russia has surpassed both Iran and North Korea in the number of unprecedented sanctions imposed on it. About 230 foreign companies have already left Russia because of the war with Ukraine.
Leonardo DiCaprio donated $10 million to the armed forces of Ukraine. This is by far the largest donation made by one person to help Ukraine.
Oil prices are rising rapidly as the US considers a ban on oil imports from Russia.
Putin promised not to send conscripts and reservists to the war with Ukraine.
A new historical low of the ruble exchange rate against the euro and the dollar.
The European Union has officially started considering the application of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for entry. The preliminary opinion must be given by the European Commission. This usually takes up to 18 months. If successful, the process of joining the European Union according to the traditional procedure takes years.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that Moscow may stop deliveries of natural gas to Western countries in response to European sanctions.
Russia has published a list of unfriendly countries. The list includes the EU countries, the United States, as well as all countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia because of Ukraine. Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan are not included on this list.
The Georgian Minister of Agriculture said that the Russian market (which, after the war with Ukraine, eased restrictions on Georgian agricultural products) would be “an opportunity for Georgian companies to plan for increased production”.
