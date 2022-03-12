Live updates: Russia-Ukraine war, day 17
Russia-Ukraine war, live updates
The third week of battles since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th has commenced. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. The West warns of the risk of Russia using chemical weapons. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been introduced. According to UN estimates, more than 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.
President Zelensky is demanding that NATO closes skies over Ukraine.
Summary of events by 09.00: Ukrainian drone with Molotov cocktail
Reports from the fronts
During the night, fighting intensified for the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine. Russian troops invaded from nearby Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. In this zone, the Russian army has been more successful in capturing territory than in other parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have been defending Mykolaiv for more than a week and are holding it so far. Gov. Vitaly Kim: “We are winning this battle, but not this war.”
Intensive rocket attack on the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk continue. Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv said that after the second missile attack on the airport, its infrastructure was almost completely destroyed.
70% of the territory of the Luhansk region is occupied, said the head of the Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai says.
“Russian troops have advanced significantly in the direction of Kyiv, and the inhabitants of the capital are facing an imminent attack”, said John Kirby, spokesman for the US Department of Defense.
A video is circulating on social media showing the Russian military being dragging and kidnapping presumably the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called the apparent kidnapping a “crime against democracy.”
Russia announces it is starting to recruit mercenaries for war in Ukraine – BBC.
Ukraine says Belarus could join Russia’s invasion in the coming hours.
“Evidence has been obtained of the use of cluster munitions by Russia in Kharkiv and Vugledar. This is inconsistent with the principles of international humanitarian law.” — Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Zelensky: “Russia will be equated with ISIS terrorists.” The Ukrainian president once again called on all the inhabitants of the country to resist the Russian troops and appealed to Russian mothers: “Do not send your children to war in a foreign country.”
US President Biden: “The US will not directly intervene in military actions against Russia in Ukraine, as this will mean the Third World War. However, the US will respond to any Russian move that threatens NATO, even if it leads to a world war. 12,000 US troops have been moved to Russia’s borders and will protect every inch of NATO countries.”
PHOTO Reuters: Ukrainian drone drops Molotov cocktail on Russian troops. The explosive mixture is poured into a bottle of Chernihiv beer. The device was developed by the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine after the government called on private owners to donate their drones for combat missions.
New evacuation attempts
Today, March 12, a new attempt to evacuate the residents of the besieged Mariupol is planned. The city has been under siege for more than a week, there is no electricity, gas, water, the threat of hunger. Two days ago, the Russian military bombed the maternity hospital. A humanitarian cargo is moving to Mariupol, and on the way back, the equipment must pick up people. Several previous attempts to evacuate the people had failed as the bombardment continued.
On March 12, evacuation trains from Kyiv, Odessa, Poltava, Kharkov, Vinnitsa, Zaporozhye and other settlements should leave. In the Sumy region and in the suburbs of Kyiv, Irpin, “green corridors” for evacuation should open.
Bulgaria offered itself as a mediator in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.
Dangerous situation at nuclear power plants
10 representatives of the Russian state company Rosatom, including two senior engineers, unsuccessfully tried to enter the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and take control of it. They told Ukrainian personnel at the station that it now belonged to them. “There are about 500 Russian soldiers with machine guns on the territory. The Ukrainian staff is in an extremely difficult psychological state,” – the head of the Ukrainian “Energoatom” Petr Kotin.
Radioactive material at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is still safely stored, but the station remains disconnected from the IAEA monitoring systems – the head of the Ukrainian “Energoatom” Petr Kotin.
Russia violates basic principles of nuclear safety – US Secretary of Energy.
Support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia
President of Ukraine Zelensky addressed with words of gratitude to the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and the Polish people. More than half of the 2.5 million Ukrainians who fled the war evacuated across the western border to Poland.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that if Russia had been punished for Crimea in 2014, there might not have been a war against Ukraine in 2022.
New US sanctions against Russia include a ban on the import of Russian alcohol, seafood and diamonds.
The United States imposed sanctions against the leader of the Communist Party Zyuganov, the speaker of the State Duma Volodin, oligarch Vekselberg, members of the board of VTB Bank. The list includes the wife of Peskov’s press secretary, Tatyana Navka, and his adult children. Sanctions have been imposed on another 12 deputies of the State Duma. It is promised that the list of American sanctions against Russian oligarchs will expand further.
VIDEO: “Can you hear me? You will be torn apart,” US President Biden on the Russian stock market.
The European Commission will propose a ban on imports from the Russian Federation of key iron and steel products and consider a ban on investments in the energy sector of the Russian Federation, Ursula von der Leyen said.
YouTube immediately begins blocking Russian state media channels around the world, the company said. YouTube also suspends absolutely all methods of monetization on the platform in the Russian Federation.
The United States is working with biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia said without evidence at a meeting of the UN Security Council. UN Disarmament Chief Izumi Nakamitsu said the UN is not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine. The US fears that these “false claims are made to justify Russia’s potential use of biological weapons against Ukraine.”
The US announced further restrictions on trade with Russia, including a ban on the import of Russian vodka and diamonds.
LINX (London Internet Exchange) has confirmed the disconnection of key RF providers from the point of international traffic exchange.
Pink Floyd and David Gilmour have decided to remove their music from digital platforms in Russia and Belarus.
Russia’s decision to block Instagram will affect 80 million people in the country. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation has listed Facebook and Instagram as “extremist organizations” after Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, allowed it to publish threats against Russian troops and their commander-in-chief Putin. Meta’s head of international relations stated that these changes are temporary in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are only valid on the territory of Ukraine. “Were it not for this decision, we would now have to remove content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and rage at the invading Russian military, which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable,” Meta spokesman Nick Cleg said.
VIDEO: Russian top blogger cries that she will lose access to her Instagram account. “This is my whole life in the last five years”:
