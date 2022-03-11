Abkhazia holds large-scale rally in support of Russia

Rally in support of Russia in Abkhazia

Despite the rain, about 3,000 people participated in a rally in support of Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine, which took place on March 11 in Abkhazia. The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania addressed the audience, who fully supported Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some local experts say that “many people in Abkhazia condemn this war. But such broad public support is largely due to the instinct of self-preservation, because if Russia loses, it will be very bad for Abkhazia”.

Rally in Abkhazia in support of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine on March 11, 2022. Photo: JAMnews.



The rally was held at the Dynamo stadium in the center of Sukhum.

“Today we stand with the people of Russia. The measures taken by the leadership of Russia within the framework of a special military operation are aimed at eliminating strategic threats, both for Russia itself and for its true friends, and above all for you and me”, said the President of Abkhazia.

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania’s address at a rally in support of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine on March 11, 2022. Photo: JAMnews.

Speakers sharply criticized the policies of Western countries and NATO.

“At the heart of the dramatic events in Ukraine lies the expansionist policy of the United States, which imposes its pseudo-democratic values on the whole world in order to maintain its own hegemony”, said one of the speakers, MP Ilya Gunia.

Rally in Abkhazia in support of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine on March 11, 2022. Photo: JAMnews.

Abkhazia recognized the independence of the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics [the international community continues to consider them part of Ukraine – JAMnews] after their recognition was announced in February 2022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abkhazia has also provided asylum for dozens of refugees from there, mostly women and children.

