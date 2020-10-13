Life under constant fire. A story from Stepanakert with photos

On September 27, hostilities began along the entire contact line between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. Settlements are also under constant fire.

News and reports from all sides on the military actions around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Twelfth day of fighting

The following photos from Reuters were taken in Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh. A local resident Nune Martirosyan told JAMnews about her life during the war.



Black smoke in Stepanakert, Karabakh, during artillery shelling by the Azerbaijani military. October 6, 2020. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS

•The war in Karabakh on billboards in the center of Baku and Yerevan. Video

•What war looks like – photos of villages, cities on both sides from combat zone in Karabakh

Nune, 47, is a lecturer at the Technological University, but has not been to work since the beginning of the war. She has to spend most of her day in the basement, which the family set up as a shelter after the April War of 2016 – the previous escalation around Nagorno-Karabakh.



People hiding in the basement of a residential building during an artillery attack. Stepanakert, Karabakh, October 5, 2020. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo/via REUTERS

“During the first two or three days of the bombing, there were more than 20 of us in the basement, including children. But later the children were taken to a safer place, and now there are 8-10 of us gathering there.

Friends living in areas with no shelters are also fleeing from the shelling here with us. You have to stay here in the basement for a long time. We go up to the house if we need to bring something.”



Residents of the city of Shushi (Shusha), Karabakh, in the basement during artillery shelling by the Azerbaijani military. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

“There are no shops in the city – everyone brings their supplies from home with them. The mayor’s office also helps us with food.

Shelling has increased in the past three days. As soon as our army is successful at the front, the shelling of Stepanakert intensifies, especially in the daytime. Yesterday they fired at the building where my mother lives”.

A resident of Stepanakert, Karabakh, with her belongings packed in bags and packages – it is unsafe to enter a house damaged by shelling. October 6, 2020. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN via REUTERS

“But I’m not going to leave the city, even though there is such an opportunity. The children had to be evacuated – that’s okay, they should be safe. But we must stay.

All my friends think so. Our husbands and sons should feel that we are waiting for them on the home front, that they have someone to protect.”

A resident of Stepanakert, Karabakh, on the doorstep of a house after shelling by the Azerbaijani military. October 8, 2020. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/via REUTERS



