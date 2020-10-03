What war looks like - photos of villages, cities on both sides from combat zone in Karabakh

Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 200 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them. There are thousands of wounded.

Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh, after bombing by the Azerbaijani armed forces

* Photo of information center that began operating in Karabakh immediately after the outbreak of hostilities

Photo by Areg Balayan

Photo by Areg Balayan

• Op-ed from Karabakh: “the specifics of the escalation might determine its outcome”

• Karabakh and Russia, what is the relationship. Commentary from Baku

• Op-Ed: who’s really competing in the South Caucasus: Armenia and Azerbaijan or Putin and Erdogan?

The Azerbaijani city of Terter after bombing by the Armenian armed forces

* Photo: AzerTAc