fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

The president of Georgia pardoned an activist sentenced to 9 years in prison

messenger vk-black email copy print

Lazare Grigoriadis pardoned in Georgia

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has pardoned activist Lazare Grigoriadis, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Grigoriadis was arrested in March 2023 following protests against the foreign agents law.

Lazare Grigoriadis pardoned in Georgia

I have decided that this young man cannot serve a 9-year sentence. I have not yet signed the pardon, but the decision has been made. I have been thinking about it for several days, but until there was a verdict, I couldn’t say anything,” said Salome Zourabichvili.

Lazare Grigoriadis case

On March 31, it will be exactly one year since Lazare Grigoriadis, then 21 years old, has been in prison. Grigoriadis is the sole arrested participant in the March 2023 protests.

From March 7-9, 2023, massive rallies against the “foreign agents” law took place in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

Lazare Grigoriadis, who participated in these protests, is accused of committing a serious criminal offense—inflicting bodily harm on police officers and destroying state property.

According to the investigation, on March 7, during the rally, Grigoriadis threw Molotov cocktails at the police twice, and on March 9, he set fire to a police car.

Even before the case was discussed, leaders of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” including former and current prime ministers Irakli Garibashvili and Irakli Kobakhidze, made statements against Grigoriadis. Lazare filed a lawsuit against them, seeking compensation for moral damages, but the court dismissed it.

In the footage used by the prosecution against Grigoriadis, a masked man wearing a cap and a hoodie is visible, making it impossible to identify him. Moreover, the expert who identified Grigoriadis in the video and wrote a “categorical conclusion” that it was indeed Grigoriadis, has only two years of work experience. Grigoriadis himself and his defense claim that he did not throw the Molotov cocktail.

The opposition and civil society representatives are convinced that the authorities simply “picked” Grigoriadis as the culprit because he “fits” into this role due to his tattoos, non-Georgian surname, and past convictions.

Most read

1

Georgia: 35 years since April 9 tragedy, when Soviet army massacred peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi

2

"Why is pro-Western Armenia seen as a threat to Azerbaijan? A Perspective from Baku"

3

Do we need Russian peacekeepers? Debates spark in Azerbaijan

4

"Armenia provided with safety cushions" - Opinion on the Brussels meeting

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

6

New details have emerged regarding "the French spy network" in Azerbaijan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews