Georgia
Georgia

Ombudsman's Office: ODIHR/OSCE has negatively assessed the abolition of gender quotas in Georgia

abolition of gender quotas in Georgia

The Office of the Ombudsman of Georgia reports that based on their appeal, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR/OSCE) prepared a legal report on the organic laws related to the abolition of gender quotas, assessing them negatively and deeming them inconsistent with international human rights standards.

On April 4th, the Georgian Parliament amended the Electoral Code, removing the requirement for political parties to compose their electoral lists according to gender quotas. This initiative was supported by the libertarian party “Girchi,” with backing from the ruling party “Georgian Dream.” Under the previous version of the Electoral Code, every fourth candidate on a party list was required to be a woman.

President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the amendment, but Parliament overrode the veto.

The Office of the Ombudsman of Georgia explains that the gender quota system aims to achieve substantive equality and gradually increase the representation of women in government. They argue there are no compelling reasons for its repeal. The ODIHR/OSCE report indicates that while gender balance in the Georgian parliament has gradually improved due to mandatory gender quotas and financial incentives, Georgia still lags behind other OSCE region countries and has not met the target indicators set by international and regional standards and recommendations.

ODIHR also notes that the explanatory notes accompanying the draft amendments lack specific evidence, data, or in-depth analysis of the gender quota mechanism or its possible alternatives, failing to justify the need to repeal the electoral gender quota system and financial incentives for parties.

ODIHR points out procedural shortcomings, the haste with which the amendment was adopted, the lack of adequate and inclusive participation in the review process and consultation with stakeholders, negative aspects of changing substantial elements of the electoral process ahead of elections (parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 2024), and non-compliance with the principle of stability in electoral legislation.

The report extensively covers international obligations towards promoting gender equality in political and public life, along with providing specific recommendations.

