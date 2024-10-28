Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, October 28, Georgia. The opposition and president reject the election results and call for a rally today
● President Salome Zourabichvili announced that she does not recognize the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections. She called on citizens to gather today at 7 p.m. outside the parliament for a “symbolic protest” to declare the illegitimacy of the new parliament to the world. She also urged the West to “support the people of Georgia and not recognize the illegitimate election results.”
● These elections are of unprecedented importance for Georgia, as the outcome will determine the country’s political and geopolitical future. Voters were choosing between the ruling “Georgian Dream,” seen as pro-Russian, and the pro-Western opposition. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), “Georgian Dream” won 53.056% of the votes. Four opposition parties also entered parliament: “Coalition for Change” (11.17%), “Unity – National Movement” (9.85%), “Strong Georgia” (8.99%), and Giorgi Gakharia’s “For Georgia” (8.22%). However, these official figures differ significantly from exit polls, which predicted 40-42% for “Georgian Dream.” All opposition parties announced election fraud, refused to accept mandates, and are preparing for continuous street protests.
● The opposition secured a significant victory in overseas polling stations, winning the majority of votes at all 67 stations abroad, where “Georgian Dream” received only around 15%. Out of 95,910 eligible Georgian voters abroad, many reported long lines and difficulties in casting their votes on election day.
● Three international observation missions issued critical initial assessments. Representatives from the OSCE, IRI, NDI, and the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) highlighted several issues:
– Deep political polarization
– Unequal financial resources among political forces
– Controversial amendments to election laws
– Media polarization
– Pre-election tension
– Alleged voter coercion and privacy concerns.
● The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) reported unprecedented vote-buying during the campaign and election day, along with cases of multiple voting.
● The full list of documented violations is available here.
● European Council President Charles Michel acknowledged the OSCE’s preliminary election assessment and urged Georgian authorities to investigate reported violations promptly. He also called for constructive dialogue between political parties and reaffirmed the importance of Georgia’s European course. Further decisions on relations with Georgia will be made during the Council’s November session.
● Germany’s Foreign Ministry: “We fully support the OSCE’s preliminary election assessment and are concerned by reports of tension and irregularities.”
● The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on “Georgian Dream’s” victory. Both Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the election results would foster sustainable bilateral relations. Aliyev invited Kobakhidze to visit Baku.
● Former President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently imprisoned, urged political forces to reject the election results and called on citizens to take to the streets in mass protests.
● Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian state broadcaster Russia Today, commented on the election outcome with a post on Telegram: “The Georgians have won. Completely!”
● Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is unexpectedly visiting Georgia today, accompanied by several ministers. His visit was not previously announced.
Photo by David Pipia/JAMnews, taken at the “flea market” near the Dry Bridge in central Tbilisi.