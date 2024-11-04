Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, November 4, Georgia. The opposition is preparing to start a tent protest in front of parliament today
● A large protest is scheduled to take place in Tbilisi today, demanding the annulment of the October 26 parliamentary election results, which the opposition and many local and international observers claim were massively rigged by the ruling party. At the rally, the opposition is expected to announce its plan for further action. The rally begins at 7:00 PM in front of the Parliament building.
● A major topic of discussion among the opposition-leaning public is a scandalous journalistic investigation by TV Pirveli, which revealed that “call centers” were operating near each polling station on election day. According to TV Pirveli, these “call centers” influenced voters by calling citizens from pre-prepared lists and urging them to vote for “Georgian Dream.” Up to 6,000 people nationwide are said to have been involved in this scheme. The TV channel claims to have internal correspondence, voice messages, and various files from these “call centers.”
● “The government of Georgia is unequivocally pro-European,” stated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. “We have no other choice because the Constitution of Georgia obliges the authorities to make every effort to promote Georgia’s European integration,” Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky, which had labeled the ruling party of Georgia “pro-Russian.”
● Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Bryza criticized Georgian Dream for its lack of efforts towards European integration. “It seems the Georgian government has given up on the prospect of joining the European Union. Amid this tension, I think we will see more and more sanctions from America and Europe,” he said in an interview with Voice of America.
● Czech Ambassador to Georgia Petr Kubert commented on statements by Georgian authorities that the country’s course towards European integration remains unchanged. “European Commission clearly writes: European Council de facto halts the accession process of Georgia X Georgian authorities say: European integration process of Georgia continues! 2024 EU Enlargement Report on Georgia is one single document but reading is different,” Kubert wrote on X.
● President Salome Zurabishvili sharply criticized Georgian ambassadors, referring to them as “petrified, defunct, hiding in embassies like in burrows!” This came after some ambassadors had taken to Facebook to congratulate each other on Diplomat’s Day yesterday. “When the government tramples on the country’s European aspirations, most diplomats remain silent about steps taken towards Russia and do not protest… Peace in the country is in danger when its diplomats are ineffectual. Freedom is in danger when those who serve the state are afraid of their own shadow! Independence is under threat when those who should be sending alarm signals to our partners about Russia’s hybrid actions pretend not to notice anything!”
● MEP Riho Terras stated: “The EU has acknowledged the obvious, but now we should focus on sanctions – sanctions against Ivanishvili and those who have curtailed the opposition’s opportunities in the country over the past years; who manipulated the media, owned the media, and prevented the opposition from expressing their views. This is a classic example of anti-democratic development. Therefore, I am convinced that we should begin considering sanctions against the ruling party of Georgia.”
● MEP Rasa Juknevičienė remarked: “Yes, the door to the EU is closing, but this is being done by the hands of the Georgians themselves. By those who voted for Georgian Dream, but primarily by those who manipulated the elections and did not conduct them in a free and fair environment. They committed a terrible act, stealing the elections from the Georgian people using their power.”
Monday, November 4, Azerbaijan
● Azerbaijani military personnel and warships have arrived at the Iranian port of Enzeli to participate in the joint military exercises “AZIREX-2024.” These maneuvers, taking place in the Iranian waters of the Caspian Sea, involve two Azerbaijani Navy warships and over 100 service members.
● From 2024 to 2027, Azerbaijan is projected to maintain a budget surplus of 1.7% of GDP and a current account surplus of 7% of GDP. According to S&P Global Ratings, the Azerbaijani government plans to keep net assets at an average level of around 50% of GDP through the end of 2027.
● A landmine explosion occurred in the Goranboy district of western Azerbaijan. A local resident was grazing sheep on his farmland when the animals triggered the mine. Fortunately, the man was unharmed.
● An Azerbaijani referee will officiate a UEFA Champions League match. FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev has been appointed as the chief referee for the match between Bologna (Italy) and Monaco (France).
● The Fire Temple “Ateshgah” in Baku may soon be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has started preparing the nomination document. The temple is currently on UNESCO’s tentative list.
Monday, November 4, Armenia
● Former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan and his supporters have initiated a petition against the upcoming increase in public transport fares set for January 1, 2025. Marutyan criticized the city authorities on social media, pointing out their failure to implement an effective electronic payment system for transit and their plan to significantly raise fares, which he believes will create further chaos and inconvenience for residents.
● Armenian weightlifter Petros Petrosyan has won gold at the European Youth Championship, achieving a combined total lift of 384 kg.
● A Saudi Arabian prince is set to visit Armenia, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. Abdulaziz Bin Talal Al Saud will participate in the international conference “Path to Social Justice: Decent Work” on November 5.
● Armenian football clubs “Ararat”, “Alashkert”, “West Armenia”, and “Syunik” have declared their support for the head of the Football Federation, Armen Melikbekyan. This comes after fans and the oldest clubs, “Pyunik”, “Shirak”, and “Urartu”, demanded his resignation.
In their statements, the four clubs acknowledged their dissatisfaction with the results of many matches but emphasized that the responsibility lies not solely with the Federation’s leadership but also with the clubs themselves.
