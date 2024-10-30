Georgia president summoned by prosecutor as election fraud investigation begins

Georgia president summoned by prosecutor

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 30 launched an investigation into alleged parliamentary election fraud, following a complaint from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The CEC said it filed the complaint on Oct. 29, citing frustration over becoming a “target of intense attacks and unfounded criticism” after the elections.

The case was initiated under article 164³ of the Georgian criminal code (violation of voting secrecy, incorrect vote counting, or miscalculation of election results).

One of the first individuals summoned for questioning by the prosecutor’s office is Georgia’s President, Salome Zourabichvili.

The CEC’s statement specifically highlighted the president: “Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili, along with representatives of certain political parties participating in the elections, is making unsubstantiated attacks on the CEC, attempting to harm the institution’s reputation with baseless accusations.”

“It is known to the public that the election administration is currently reviewing existing complaints; however, the allegations of ‘possible election fraud’ made by these politicians have already gained significant traction,” the CEC stated.

The president’s questioning is scheduled for October 31.

“According to the CEC’s statement and information disseminated in the media, Georgia’s President, Salome Zourabichvili, may possess evidence related to alleged fraud in the 2024 parliamentary elections. For this reason, in accordance with legal procedures, the President of Georgia has been summoned to the investigative agency for questioning on October 31,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Salome Zourabichvili has declared the October 26 election illegitimate, describing it as a Russian special operation and a case of widespread fraud. She urged Western countries not to recognize the results. Zourabichvili has taken a leading role in the opposition and civil society’s fight against election fraud, spearheading a large rally in front of the parliament on October 28. The opposition’s main demand is for an international investigation into election fraud, a request the government rejects. A coalition of influential NGOs has documented several hundred cases of fraud, backed by photo and video evidence. Observers report numerous schemes to manipulate the election, including the illegal use of thousands of citizens’ ID cards. The international community has been slow to recognize the October 26 election, with Viktor Orbán being the only European leader to acknowledge the results.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that it will undertake all necessary investigative actions to examine the facts outlined in the CEC’s appeal, as well as those reported by the president, political party representatives, and monitoring missions.

The office added that anyone with information relevant to the alleged criminal incident will be questioned as part of the investigation.