President of Georgia: "The elections are illegitimate; this was a Russian special operation"

Georgian President refuses to recognize election results

On the evening of October 27, a day after Georgia’s crucial parliamentary elections, President Salome Zurabishvili held a briefing, declaring that “the elections were completely rigged.”

She stated that she does not recognize the results and called on everyone to gather on October 28 at 7:00 PM in front of the parliament for a “symbolic protest to declare to the world the illegitimacy of the newly elected parliament.“

The parliamentary elections held on October 26 are of unprecedented importance for Georgia, as their outcome will determine the country’s future political and geopolitical direction. Voters had to choose between the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” perceived as pro-Russian, and the pro-Western opposition. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), “Georgian Dream” won the elections with 53.056% of the votes. Four other opposition parties also secured seats in parliament: the Coalition for Change received 11.17%, the United National Movement garnered 9,85%, Strong Georgia obtained 8.99%, and the party of former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, “For Georgia,” received 8,22%. These CEC figures differ significantly from the exit polls, which indicated that “Georgian Dream” only had 40-42% support. All opposition parties that entered parliament have declared the electoral process fraudulent. The three alliances stated that they would not accept their mandates and are preparing for a permanent street protest.

Zurabishvili stated that the elections were rigged using new technologies through Russian methods.

Her statement followed consultations with the four opposition groups that entered the new parliament. Their leaders stood behind Salome Zurabishvili during her briefing at the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, home to the presidential administration—a symbolic show of unity.

The only leader absent from the briefing was Giorgi Gakharia, head of the “For Georgia” party, which also secured seats in parliament. However, it was announced that his party shares the spirit of Zurabishvili’s statement and aligns with it.

“Recognizing these elections is the same as accepting Georgia’s subjugation to Russia”

“This was total falsification, a seizure of votes using modern technologies,” declared Salome Zurabishvili.

“We witnessed something very unusual. The authorities used technology to legitimize fraud. This has never happened before. We are both witnesses and victims of a new kind of Russian special operation—hybrid warfare—carried out against our people.

Recognizing these elections is the same as accepting Georgia’s subjugation to Russia. This is Russia’s new form of conquest. We will not accept it. No one can take away Georgia’s European future,” Zurabishvili stated.

The president added that she is “the only remaining independent institution in the country.”

Appeal to the international community: “Support us, do not recognize these elections”

An important part of the president’s speech was her appeal to international partners. She urged the West to “support the people of Georgia and not recognize the election results, because they did not take place, they are illegitimate, and nothing can make these elections legitimate.

Everyone abroad must understand that protecting Georgia’s future and the geopolitical balance in this region means standing with the Georgian people—not establishing relations with the illegitimate government of Georgian Dream.”