EU leaders halt Georgia's accession process over government policies – Pawel Herczynski

Georgia’s EU accession process halted

EU leaders have halted Georgia’s accession process due to the government’s current course, the country’s deviation from EU values. The process will remain suspended until Georgia realigns with these principles, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said at a briefing in Tbilisi on October 30.

He was presenting the European Commission’s annual enlargement report, also published on October 30, which indicates that the Commission will not recommend starting accession negotiations with Georgia.

What Herczynski said — key points

Herczynski discussed the report released by the European Commission on October 30, which addressed Georgia’s progress in fulfilling recommendations.

He reminded that last year, the European Commission recommended granting Georgia candidate status for EU membership, a recommendation that was unanimously confirmed by EU member states in December.

“This was a day full of hope and unforgettable for both the EU and the people of Georgia; for me, it represented the peak of my professional career,” said the ambassador, adding that today, a year later, “unfortunately, there is little left to celebrate.”

“Due to the course of actions taken by the Georgian government, EU leaders have suspended Georgia’s accession process, and it will remain on hold as long as Georgia continues to move away from our values and principles.”

Pawel Herczynski stated that the report published today provides a fair assessment of the events that have unfolded over the past year.

The ambassador identified three areas where there has been progress, all of which pertain to technical fields.

Specifically, he mentioned that the long-delayed opening of the energy market has partially begun. Readiness for reforms in environmental protection, climate, and waste management was noted, and third, developments in public procurement were significant.

“I wish I could report more positive achievements. Unfortunately, these accomplishments have been overshadowed by troubling democratic backsliding, hostile narratives against the EU, and disinformation,” Herczynski stated.

He noted that Georgia was granted candidate status on the understanding that nine steps, primarily regarding the rule of law and democracy, would be taken.

“Regrettably, there has been insufficient political will from the Georgian authorities to implement the necessary reforms,” said the EU ambassador.

Pawel Herczynski stated that the report indicates clear setbacks in areas related to combating disinformation, political polarization, elections, and human rights.

“Backsliding occurred in the most crucial areas, including the judiciary and human rights. Allow me to say that this is unprecedented for a country aspiring to join the EU.”

The ambassador reiterated that EU membership is merit-based and will remain so, fully dependent on each country’s objective progress:

“This year, Georgia moved backward, while other candidate countries moved forward. Some of them have even opened accession negotiations.“

The EU ambassador placed particular emphasis on the recent elections held in Georgia.

He stated that the violations noted by international observers must be investigated promptly:

“The investigation must be conducted swiftly, transparently, and independently. International observers did not declare the elections free and fair, nor did they say the opposite. Therefore, this investigation must be conducted urgently.“

Pawel Herczynski said that the future of EU-Georgia relations is now in the hands of Georgia’s leaders.

“I urge the authorities to carefully read the 103 pages of the enlargement report. It offers a clear path to renewed engagement and a roadmap toward Georgia’s possible EU membership. But achieving this requires genuine political will and a return to values that are non-negotiable—and this is crucial.“

He reiterated, emphasizing that “the enlargement process is merit-based.” He said that Georgia will only progress on the path to the EU if it implements reforms:

“Georgia’s future government must change course, return to democratic principles and values, and start with transparency in the electoral process.”

The ambassador affirmed that the EU’s door remains open to Georgia.

“I truly believe that Georgia’s authorities respect the aspirations of the Georgian people, who have always supported Georgia’s European path. Don’t lose hope!” stated Pawel Herczynski.