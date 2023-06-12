Main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, live
-
Monday, June 12, Armenia.
● Nikol Pashinyan has announced that his sole income is his Prime Ministeral salary.
His full declared income in 2022 was 12.8 million drams ($32,900). The account balance shows 3 amounts: 114.7 drams (nearly 30 cents), 27.7 thousand drams (over $70), $3.84 and 154.5 thousand drams (nearly $400). And as cash, Pashinyan declared $800 and 800 thousand drams (more than $2,000).
● No agreement was reached on the control of transport communications by Russian FSB border guards.
This was reported to Armenpress by the office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in response to the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, who said the Russian FSB would control the transport communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
● Armenia has won a third gold medal at the World Challenge Cup gymnastics tournament, which is being held in Croatia.
● Armenian paralympian Sarkis Stepanyan won the shot put and discus at the Para-Athletics World Cup in the Czech Republic.
-
Monday, June 12, Georgia. The ruling party and the president oppose the process of amending the law on the National Bank
● Deputy Director of the National Cinema Center Nino Kukhalashvili said that the Minister of Culture canceled her full-time position and fired her from July 12.
● Amendments to the law “On Citizenship of Georgia”, introduced at the initiative of the government, have been submitted to the Parliament and will be presented at a meeting on June 12 to start discussions.
● Today, the Finance Committee of the Parliament will discuss the possibility of overcoming the President’s veto on the draft amendments to the law “On the National Bank”. The ruling party intends to add two more members to the board of the National Bank, one of them is the Minister of Finance, the candidates must be approved by the President of the country. The powers of the last head of the National Bank have already expired, only a member of the board can become the new head. However, Salome Zurabishvili says that these changes pose a threat to the independence of the National Bank. The IMF also opposes the adoption of these amendments.
● Mamuka Mdinaradze, one of the leaders of the ruling party: “It was an unfair infringement on Georgia when last year we were not given the status of an EU candidate. I do not rule out that this will happen again, although I am still an optimist.”
-
