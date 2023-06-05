The main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, live
Monday, June 5, Azerbaijan. Air travel between Azerbaijan and Iran has been halted
● Aliyev and Pashinyan held a brief meeting in Ankara. The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders discussed the normalisation of bilateral relations and intend to meet again this week, Turkish television channel TRT reported.
● Air travel between Azerbaijan and Iran has been halted. Azerbaijani media reports that the measure is temporary in nature. Baku airport has denied the report and the airport’s online board still shows scheduling for a morning flight from Tehran.
● The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is urging its citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran. Those who do visit are urged to exercise great caution. If necessary, the Azerbaijani consulate general in Tabriz is suggested to be contacted.
● Human remains were found while work was being carried out on the grounds of Shusha prison in Karabakh. According to preliminary information, the remains belong to four Azerbaijanis who were reported missing during the first Karabakh war.
● The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence periodically reports shelling of its positions on the border with Armenia and in Karabakh. The Armenian Ministry of Defence denies all these reports of ceasefire violations on the border.
● Azerbaijani oil production under OPEC+ is set to fall by 133,000 barrels a day next year.
Monday, June 5, Georgia. A group of influential Chechens has visited Georgia
● Napoli’s Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been named Italy’s best player of the 2022/2023 season. Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and made 10 assists in 33 league games.
● Georgian social media has been full of concerns after reports of a convoy of cars with Russian registration plates in Tbilisi, Batumi, and some other locations in the country. One of the number plates has also been spotted in a video uploaded to the Instagram page of a Chechen businessman, Aslanbek Akhmetkhanov. A group of influential Chechens has visited Georgia, including a well-known Chechen businessman and former mayor of Grozny, stated Georgian Dream MP Dmitry Samkharadze. He did not mention their names but said none of them had violated the law while in the country.
● Maria Zoidze, former manager of khachapuri restaurant Retro, posted a video on Facebook claiming that the restaurant owner Teimuraz Varshanidze is beating the waiter. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation.
● Activists Levan Nishnianidze and Lasha Dzhanjgava, who were arrested at the rally in front of the parliament on June 2, have been released. A total of 7 people were detained at the peaceful rally (shown in video below), where participants were simply standing or sitting on the steps in front of the parliament with posters in their hands. Many of the poster slogans included the name of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
● The US Embassy said that it was closely following the case of the activists detained outside parliament on 2 June. The embassy stated that freedom of speech is the basis of democracy.
Monday, June 5, Armenia. A peace treaty with Azerbaijan could be signed by the end of 2023 - Secretary of the Security Council
● Nikol Pashinyan attended Erdogan’s inauguration in Ankara. Earlier, Pashinyan congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election, saying he looked forward to continuing to work together to fully normalise relations between the countries.
● Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan: “Unblocking” communication routes for Armenia would mean border controls carried out exclusively by Armenian border guards.
He also said that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan could be signed before the end of 2023, if the current level of negotiations and the assistance of the international community are maintained.
● A video of a police officer hitting a citizen on their head with a fist has provoked outrage. The policeman has been suspended and a criminal case has been opened.
● The first free bicycle car park was opened in the centre of Yerevan. It is located in the underground parking area and has a capacity for 200 bicycles.
● The One Run International Half Marathon was held in Yerevan. The race included thr 5, 10 and 21 km distances.
