-
Monday, June 19, Armenia. Deputy PM has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to a meeting to agree on the border between the countries
● Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev to a meeting to agree on the border between the countries.
● It is difficult to negotiate amid clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” according to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk, in an interview with TASS.
● Armenia has won the U-17 freestyle wrestling team event for the first time in history. The Armenian athletes won eight medals – one gold, five silver and two bronze – at the competition in Tirana.
● Gayane Hakobyan, convicted of kidnapping the prime minister’s son, has been expelled from the Call of Sons organisation, which is made up of dead military personnel. Read more about her case here
● French Resistance hero Misak Manooshian’s remains will be reburied in the Pantheon in Paris in 2024. President Emmanuel Macron will formally approve the decision today, according to Radio France Inter. The ceremony will take place on February 21, 80 years after the hero was shot.
-
Monday, June 19, Azerbaijan. Construction on the section of the Zangezur corridor by the Armenian border is ongoing
● Another 15 families (48 people) made up of Internally Displaced Persons have returned to the Lachin district.
● Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated: “Construction on the section of the Zangezur corridor by the Armenian border is ongoing – a new 166 km railway from Goradiz (Fizuli district) to the Ordubad district of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic will be laid. “Negotiations will be held between Azerbaijan and Russia to coordinate the construction of the 43-km Armenian section of the corridor.”
● An Azerbaijani border guard Parviz Hajiyev shot and killed himself in the Gazakh district. According to the Azerbaijani border guard service, the incident was unrelated to military service.
● The lifting of the quarantine regime depends on the Cabinet’s decision, according to Vugar Gurbanov, head of the State Medical Service of TƏBİB. There are currently 14 active coronavirus patients in the country. The current quarantine measures will last until July 1, 2023. Azerbaijan’s land borders remain closed.
● The Hard Rock Cafe has left Baku. The reasons behind the closure are currently unknown.
● A balloon festival was held in Shamakhi district for the first time.
-
Monday, June 19, Georgia. One of the striking miners in Chiatura sewed up his eyes in protest.
● One of the striking miners in Chiatura sewed up his eyes in protest. The strike has been going on for almost two weeks, with the main demands being higher wages and better working conditions. Read more about the strike here
● Members of the conservative movement, Georgia First, tried to sabotage the annual Franklin Club conference, but were unsuccessful, due to a large police cordon. The Franklin Club support liberal values and organise lectures on politics, economics and how society is organised. Read more about the Franklin Club here
Supporters of the conservative movement accuse the Club’s lecturers of “corrupting the youth”. Members of the Georgia First movement also vandalised a youth camp in the Borjomi district over the weekend; opposition politician Zurab Japaridze was beaten up.
● “Soon society will unite around the United National Movement Party [founded by Mikheil Saakashvili],” according to Party Chairman Levan Khabeishvili.
● There were protests against animal cruelty in Tbilisi and Batumi over the weekend. Demonstrators say the issue is not being taken seriously enough, after a stray dog was recently shot in Tbilisi.
-
