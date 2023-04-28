Georgian model Renata Begiashvili accuses husband of beating her; he is under arrest

Renata Begiashvili

According to the prosecutor’s office, the husband of Georgian model Renata Begiashvili, Shalva Iashvili, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The investigation established that on April 22 in Tbilisi, the accused beat his wife during an argument, hitting her in the face

He was charged under the first part of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (violence of one family member against another family member).

A prison term will be sought by the court. “The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia is pursuing a strict criminal law policy regarding crimes of this category, which it will continue in the future,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Model Renata Begiashvili posted photos with evidence of the beating and writes that she has been physically abused for years.

“I thought a lot whether to talk about it or not… and I think I can do it! I don’t need pity. There are simply too many women being abused by non-human beings.

I have been abused for many years. The father of my child is Shalva Iashvili, he is a friend of many, he is the father of two children, and he also has a sister! How would he behave if he saw his closest beloved woman in such a state! What would he do?

I have been silent for many years. I don’t want to go to the police, I’m afraid to ruin the life of my son’s father, I’m not that kind of person. I believe in God. I believe that all cruel people will be punished.

Nothing can be an excuse when I look at myself in the mirror. He is a danger to his child and society! I have lost too many years and endured too much for the sake of my son, but this is the last straw, blood flows from my eyes instead of tears. My soul hurts, but I believe that everything will be fine with Sandro!” the model wrote on Facebook.