fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian model Renata Begiashvili accuses husband of beating her; he is under arrest

messenger vk-black email copy print

Renata Begiashvili

According to the prosecutor’s office, the husband of Georgian model Renata Begiashvili, Shalva Iashvili, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The investigation established that on April 22 in Tbilisi, the accused beat his wife during an argument, hitting her in the face

He was charged under the first part of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (violence of one family member against another family member).

A prison term will be sought by the court. “The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia is pursuing a strict criminal law policy regarding crimes of this category, which it will continue in the future,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Model Renata Begiashvili posted photos with evidence of the beating and writes that she has been physically abused for years.

“I thought a lot whether to talk about it or not… and I think I can do it! I don’t need pity. There are simply too many women being abused by non-human beings.

I have been abused for many years. The father of my child is Shalva Iashvili, he is a friend of many, he is the father of two children, and he also has a sister! How would he behave if he saw his closest beloved woman in such a state! What would he do?

I have been silent for many years. I don’t want to go to the police, I’m afraid to ruin the life of my son’s father, I’m not that kind of person. I believe in God. I believe that all cruel people will be punished.

Nothing can be an excuse when I look at myself in the mirror. He is a danger to his child and society! I have lost too many years and endured too much for the sake of my son, but this is the last straw, blood flows from my eyes instead of tears. My soul hurts, but I believe that everything will be fine with Sandro!” the model wrote on Facebook.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

1

Is Armenia ready to recognize the Treaty of Kars? Comments

2

Azerbaijan installs checkpoint at entrance to Lachin road. Information and comments from Baku and Yerevan

3

What is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, daily review

4

Armenia commemorates victims of genocide in Ottoman Turkey during negotiations with Ankara

5

“It is necessary to change the realities “on the ground”. View from Baku

6

Azerbaijan's checkpoint on the Lachin road: what's next?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews