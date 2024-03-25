Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, March 25, Armenia. An armed group attacked a police station in Yerevan, detonating a grenade. The motive is unknown
● On March 24, an armed group raided a police station in Yerevan, detonating a grenade. Two attackers sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized, while the third was neutralized by security forces. The motive behind their actions remains unknown. Yerevan Vice-Mayor Armen Pambukhchyan described the incident as “resembling a terrorist act.”
● Outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan, individuals holding burning candles arranged the word “MOURN” in remembrance of those killed in the Crocus terrorist attack.
● Twenty-four individuals were arrested for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. All detainees belong to the “Combat Brotherhood” union, which organized self-defense activities for the local population in the border areas of Tavush.
● A new exhibit featuring the last international passport of renowned director Parajanov has been unveiled at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan. He carried this passport to Paris in 1990 for medical treatment.
● The painting “Salome” has returned to the exhibition hall of the National Gallery of Armenia (pictured). It was removed from permanent display in 2019 for restoration purposes.
Monday, March 25, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani Vugar Huseynov and Armenian Lilit Israelyan, a married couple, are among the victims of the Moscow terrorist attack
● President Ilham Aliyev telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey condolences regarding the terrorist attack at Crocus. Aliyev expressed his belief that those responsible for the attack and their backers will face severe punishment. The leaders of both countries underscored their commitment to ongoing collaborative efforts in combating terrorism.
● Throughout the weekend, people visited a spontaneous memorial at the Russian Embassy in Baku, laying flowers in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attack.
● Azerbaijani Vugar Huseynov and his wife Lilit Israelyan (pictured) were among those attending the concert at Crocus. Tragically, both lost their lives, leaving behind a one-and-a-half-year-old child.
● The Ministry of Defense Industry refuted and dismissed as false the information circulated in Armenian telegram channels alleging the shipment of military supplies from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.
● Azerbaijani serviceman Eljan Bagirov tragically took his own life in the Shamkir region. This incident was confirmed by the military prosecutor’s office of Azerbaijan.
● The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the discovery of a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition in the basements of a school and a music college in Khankendi (in Karabakh).
● The Goytepe reservoir in the Jalilabad district reached full capacity for the first time in the past decade, following heavy rainfall in recent days.
Monday, March 25, Georgia. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze embarks on an official visit to Armenia
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze embarks on an official visit to Armenia today, where he will meet with his counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.
● Levan Murusidze, a member of the High Council of Justice under American sanctions, reported on the outcomes of the 32nd judges’ conference held over the weekend. Key highlights include:
1) Election of two members to the High Council of Justice – Vasil Mshvenieradze and Levan Tevzadze, with Nikoloz Marsagishvili appointed as secretary.
2) Unanimous condemnation by conference participants of the Venice Commission’s proposal to establish a commission for assessing judges’ integrity and professionalism, comprising foreign and Georgian experts. This proposal is endorsed by Georgian civil society and is an EU recommendation for Georgia’s European integration process. Read more here
● The Georgian national football team shares commentary from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Napoli winger and beloved Georgian national team player, regarding the upcoming Georgia-Greece match in the Euro 2024 final in Tbilisi tomorrow, March 26. Kvaratskhelia writes, “The strongest will win, and I hope that on this day, the strongest team will be us. “We respect them [the Greek team], we know their strength, but I don’t think anyone from their team will find it pleasant to play the final in Georgia in front of such a large number of fans.”
● From 8 am today until 12 noon on March 27, car traffic restrictions are imposed on Rustaveli Avenue in the center of Tbilisi in anticipation of the Euro 2024 final match on March 26. The match will be broadcast live on a large screen at Republic Square, attracting a large crowd.
● The Russian Interests Department of the Swiss Embassy in Georgia expresses gratitude on its Facebook page to those who offered condolences and brought flowers and candles to the embassy building in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.
📷 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the photo
