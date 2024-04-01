Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, April 1, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan marked the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
● Yesterday, Azerbaijan marked the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis. According to official accounts, on March 31, 1918, Armenian armed forces massacred over 50,000 Azerbaijanis, including women, children, and elderly individuals.
● The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense warned that any military provocation by Yerevan against Baku would be swiftly quelled. They reported concentration of personnel and military equipment along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a claim refuted by Yerevan and the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.
● The remains of seven victims of the 1992 massacre in Khojaly were laid to rest in the Alley of Martyrs. Additionally, two more sets of remains were discovered in a mass grave in Khojaly and will be sent to Baku for further examination.
● Excavations will take place in Garadaghly village of Khojavend this year to ascertain the fate of all missing persons, according to the State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons.
● Authorities in Azerbaijan have identified individuals responsible for spreading fake news about military operations on the border and are taking legal action. Citizens are urged to avoid spreading misinformation.
● Shots were fired on the Iran-Azerbaijan border as border guards confronted two men attempting to enter Azerbaijan from Iran. One was wounded and detained, while the other escaped.
● Turkish Minister of Defense Industry Haluk Görgün is scheduled to visit Baku today for discussions with Azerbaijani counterparts.
● A fire in a Baku high-rise building injured 15 people and led to the evacuation of 50 residents, including 15 children, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
● Three foreigners, tourists from Australia, New Zealand, and France, illegally entered the Baku metro depot and caused damage estimated at 4,850 manats ($2,850). They will face trial for their actions.
Monday, April 1, Armenia. "Armenia cooperates with NATO, but there are no plans to join the organization," - the Foreign Minister
● Yesterday, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated Easter.
● Yerevan refuted reports from Baku regarding the Armenian side’s alleged gathering of manpower and military equipment at the border. The EU monitoring mission in Armenia also confirmed no such accumulation of forces or equipment on the border with Azerbaijan. In a statement, the mission reported calm conditions along the border, with no unusual activities observed.
● Pope Francis, in his traditional Easter message, emphasized the importance of dialogue between Yerevan and Baku, supported by the international community. He urged both sides to assist displaced people, respect places of worship of various faiths, and work towards a peace agreement.
● In his Easter sermon, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II expressed “concern over Azerbaijan’s ongoing encroachments,” which he sees as a threat to Armenia’s sovereignty.
● “Yerevan is advancing economic relations with Moscow, engaging in bilateral trade, and maintaining good security ties. However, the problems in relations with Russia cannot be concealed,” – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated in an interview with Todos Noticias. Despite Armenia’s cooperation with NATO, he clarified that there are no current plans to join the organization, as it’s not a priority at the moment.
Monday, April 1, Georgia. A judge in Nika Gvaramia's case demands an apology from former US Ambassador Kelly Degnan
● After a four-day search, one person caught in an avalanche in Bakuriani on March 28 was found dead. Four others were rescued. Over 200 rescuers and an army detachment were involved in the operation.
● Judge Lasha Chkhikvadze, who presided over the case of journalist-turned-politician Nika Gvaramia, demands an apology from former US Ambassador Kelly Degnan. The judge claims unfair treatment and cites the European Court of Human Rights’ refusal to accept Gvaramia’s claim regarding his arrest as validation of the court’s decision. Gvaramia was arrested on May 16, 2022, on charges of causing major financial damage to the Rustavi 2 television channel during his tenure as its director. He was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, but was pardoned by the president in June 2023. Most in civil society and politicians considered Gvaramia’s arrest politically motivated. Read more here
● The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Garibashvili, firmly rejected recommendations from the Venice Commission to establish an independent committee, including international experts, to verify judges’ integrity in Georgia. Garibashvili emphasized that they “will not allow external scrutiny of their patriotic judges.”
● Former Prime Minister and current ruling party chairman Irakli Garibashvili addressed comments about his financial declaration, revealing that his retired parents supported his family with hundreds of thousands of dollars. Garibashvili noted his father’s multimillion-dollar business and property.
● Georgia celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the referendum on restoring state independence on March 31, 1991. Nearly 99% of voters supported the restoration based on the Act of Declaration of Independence adopted on May 26, 1918.
📷 Photo: Avalanche in Bakuriani.
