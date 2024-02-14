Five members of one family killed in Azerbaijan

A series of gruesome murders occurred in Baku, where five members of a family were killed with an axe. Shockingly, the suspect turned out to be a 25-year-old relative. This savage crime has deeply shocked the entire country, dominating media coverage and discussions on Azerbaijani social networks.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reported that on February 13, at approximately 16:30, the police received information about an axe murder in the Khatai district of Baku city. The incident took place at 29 General Shikhlinsky Street. The victims were identified as Ahmadov Mehman Ahmad oglu (born in 1972), Ahmadova Bike Badal gizi (born in 1977), and Ahmadov Mahammad Mehman oglu (born in 2015).

Ahmad Ahmadov is suspected of murdering five members of his family.

Police officers reportedly detained Akhmedov Akhmed Mehman oglu (born 1999) on suspicion of murdering family members.

Bike Ahmadova murdered

After the detention of Akhmed Akhmedov, two more murders were discovered. It was revealed that before killing his parents and younger brother, the suspect had visited his sister, who lived in the Surakhani district. She was at home with her child at the time.

According to the investigation, Akhmed Akhmedov brutally murdered his sister, Akhmedova Elmira Mehman gizi (born in 1997), and her 5-year-old daughter, Ulviya, with an axe. After this horrific act, he proceeded to his parents’ house.

Mehman Ahmadov murdered

The Khatai District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated criminal proceedings under articles 120.2.4 (premeditated murder with particular cruelty) and 120.2.7 (murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The woman killed by her son was the director of Secondary School No. 59 in the Khatai district.

Neighbors of the deceased told journalists that the Akhmedov family was exemplary and had no apparent problems. However, they mentioned that the eldest son, Ahmed Ahmedov, had mental health issues. He had spent a considerable amount of time in Russia receiving treatment. Upon returning to Baku, he lived separately from his parents.

According to neighbors, the family was very supportive of Akhmed Akhmedov. His father even bought him a car so that he could earn money as a taxi driver.

Elmira Ahmadova murdered

One of the neighbors mentioned that when Akhmed Akhmedov was 15 years old, he stabbed a peer with a knife. However, due to his mental health issues, he was not punished and instead received compulsory treatment.

Lawyer Parviz Hajiyev stated that if it is proven that Akhmedov suffers from a mental illness, he will not be held accountable for his actions.

“If a person was registered in a psychiatric hospital and suffered from a mental illness, and if the relevant expert concludes that the person was in an insane state when committing criminal acts, punishment will not be applied. Instead, mandatory medical measures will be implemented.”

But if Akhmed Akhmedov is found to be mentally healthy, he could face life imprisonment without the right to appeal.