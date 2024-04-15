Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
-
Monday, April 15, Azerbaijan. Money transfers from Georgia have increased by 30%
● “Baku is deeply concerned about the escalating tension between Iran and Israel,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry stated, urging both sides to “exercise restraint and avoid dangerous escalation that could further destabilize the situation in the Middle East.”
● Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has traveled to Uzbekistan to participate as a guest of honor in the second meeting of foreign ministers from Central Asia and Arab countries of the Persian Gulf.
● During his visit to Jordan, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with King Abdullah II ibn Hussein of Jordan.
● Remittances from Georgia to Azerbaijan increased by 30%. In 2023, individuals transferred $37.5 million, as reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
● Azerbaijan’s women’s 3×3 basketball team secured a spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, marking the first time Azerbaijan will be represented in team sports at the Olympic Games.
-
Monday, April 15, Georgia. The first reading of the law on foreign agents in parliament and a protest action
● The first reading of the government’s controversial “foreign agents bill” is commencing in the parliament’s legal affairs committee today. Concurrently, a protest rally against the bill will take place in front of the parliament building, with students from Ilia State University and Tbilisi State University planning to march.
Another rally with the slogan “Yes to Europe, no to Russian law!” has been scheduled for the evening.
● Only accredited correspondents from TV channels will have access to cover the parliamentary discussions today. Online and print media journalists will not be permitted inside the building. Speaker Shalva Papuashvili made this decision to “ensure a safe and productive environment” during the sittings, as explained by the parliament.
● The Georgian Prime Minister accused foreign diplomats of interfering in the work of Parliament and criticized their “groundless” criticism of bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” inviting them to engage in a public discussion on the document.
● “No to the Russian law! No to the traitorous government!” – Over 50 Georgian winemakers have signed a statement condemning the government-initiated bill and calling for its resignation.
● Among the victims of the armed attack in a shopping center in Sydney is 50-year-old Georgian citizen Pikria Darchia, as reported by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.
-
Monday, April 15, Armenia. In the border town of Voskepar, protests are underway against "unilateral concessions" to Azerbaijan.
● Residents of the border village of Voskepar (Tavush region) held a rally against “unilateral concessions” to Azerbaijan. “The border with Azerbaijan should pass not through the villagers’ yards, but where the contact line between the armed forces of the two countries is,” the protesters said.
● The Armenian Foreign Ministry responded to the events in Israel and called for dialogue, stating, “The escalation of tensions in the Middle East is a matter of serious concern. It is necessary to avoid further confrontation.”
● The Armenian Defense Ministry will launch an official investigation into allegations that military personnel often have to purchase spare parts for army vehicles with their own funds.
This follows remarks made by the mother of a soldier injured in a January traffic accident in Syunik. The ministry responded that the costs of repair, maintenance of the army vehicles are borne solely by the Defense Ministry.
● Over 60% of women were unable to qualify for the Armenian Patrol Police in 2023 due to specific weight and height criteria mandated by law, reports the Ombudsman’s Office.
● Armenian police have detained some individuals involved in a recent robbery where 36 kilograms of gold and over 290 million rubles were stolen. The stolen gold bars and a portion of the stolen amount were found in the Mercedes Vito minivan used by the suspects.
● President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is visiting Armenia today. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vaagn Khachatryan.
-
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from April 8-12, 2024